Jake’s Diner to Host ‘Tailgate Takeout’

Jake’s Diner with support from the President of the Central Oregon Veterans Council will be hosting a ‘Tailgate Takeout’ Monday, December 21 to help stay afloat amidst the business shutdowns and continue serving veterans throughout the community.

The Tailgate Takeout will occur Monday, from 10 am to 1 pm, rain or shine, in the expansive parking lot surrounding Jake’s Diner at 2210 NE HWY 20 in Bend. Owned by Lyle Hicks, a local veteran who has served his nation and community for years, Jake’s Diner has been a community gathering place for Central Oregon since 1987. The Bend chapter of Band of Brothers has hosted weekly meetings on Mondays, where veterans gather, eat a hot meal, and sometimes have their only social interaction of the week. Jake’s continues to support veterans and serve the community during this time, but like many other businesses is struggling to stay afloat.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure Jake’s does not sink. My team deserves so much credit, they have worked so hard with every twist and turn and new regulation,” said Lyle Hicks, Owner of Jake’s Diner. “We would love if the community joined us Monday; you can buy meal gift certificates to be included in holiday gift boxes for homeless veterans, you can call-in your order ahead, and you can spend time together outside, much like our Band of Brothers meeting, something we have all missed dearly over the last nine months.”

The Tailgate Takeout will follow social-distancing guidelines, with patrons eating meals near their vehicles and wearing masks when interacting with other people in close-proximity or ordering meals. To assist the kitchen in preparing meals, Jake’s urges people to order meals ahead of time or be prepared to wait, but enjoy the camaraderie, community, and holiday music.

“Jake’s is an icon in our Bend community, and one that has supported not only veterans, but many community members in need. It is now time for us to come together to give back and show Jake’s how much we appreciate them,” said Wendy Rudy, President of the Central Oregon Veterans Council. “We have seen so many businesses close their doors during this time, and Jake’s is one our community can rally behind.”

jakesdinerbend.com