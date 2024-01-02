January — Human Trafficking Awareness Month

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. at:project and partners are using this opportunity to remind the community that exploitation and human trafficking happen in our community, and there is local help! Through training, social media, and community events, at:project invites the Central Oregon community to learn the realities, dispel myths, gain the tools to identify potential victims and know how to respond. Understanding human trafficking and knowing how to find help will not only help keep loved ones safe, but also empower people to be effective advocates for the safety of all children and families in our community.

As the local responder in a national effort, at:project is funded by the Federal Office on Trafficking in Persons and Office of Victims of Crime. The at:project responds locally to calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline and coordinates the Anti-Trafficking Alliance of Central Oregon Human Trafficking Task Force (ATACO) under the Oregon Department of Justice’s Trafficking Response and Intervention Program. The Human Trafficking Task Force is the group charged with responding to human trafficking in the area, and includes representatives from local, state, and federal law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office, several Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson County agencies. A program of J Bar J Youth Services, at:project is the sole provider of comprehensive case management for human trafficking survivors in Central Oregon. During the last fiscal year, the at:project served 82 clients who were either suspected or confirmed victims or survivors of human trafficking.

How can the public participate in Human Trafficking Awareness Month?

LOCAL training.

Understanding & Addressing Sex Trafficking in Our Community

Intended Audience: Community Members interested in learning more about how trafficking happens in our community.

Presented by: The Anti-Trafficking Project (at:project)

Date and Time: January 17, 2024 | 5:30-6:30pm

Location: East Bend Deschutes Public Library

Learn more and register: at-project.org/events

Local Event

Bingo at Flights Wine Bar

Embark on an enjoyable evening of Bingo at Flights Wine Bar in Bend. Join us for a night of fun where every game played contributes to a meaningful cause — supporting the at:project.

January 14 — 5pm

To learn more visit at-project.org/events

Join us.

During this month of raising awareness, we ask the community to show their support: Attend a training, follow at:project on social media, and donate to support the basic needs of a survivor of sex and or labor trafficking. at-project.org.

Spread the Word:

Human trafficking can happen in any community. If you have been trafficked or suspect that someone you know has been trafficked there is local help. For safe and confidential services, contact the at:project 541-647-0658 or online at at-project.org to speak with an advocate. Resources and support are also available nationwide through the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888.

Commercial sexual exploitation is a form of human trafficking, and commercial sexual exploitation (trafficking) of a minor is child abuse. Suspicion of trafficking triggers a mandatory child abuse report for mandatory reporters. The Oregon Child Abuse Hotline is 855-503-7233. Resources and support are available nationwide through the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

National Human Trafficking Hotline: Call: 888-373-7888. TEXT:233733 (BeFree)

at-project.org