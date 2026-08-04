Jazz Chanteuse Extraordinaire Lisa Dae Live at Maragas Winery

Listen to this amazing jazz group surrounded by vineyard and the beauty of Smith Rock, pastoral countryside and multiple peaks of the Cascade Mountains.

Doors Open at 6, Show at 7pm

Tickets are general admission.

Sample Lisa Dae’s music on Spotify

(Club Members – Discounted price of $24. Log in to your account, and then come back to the above link for tickets and click on it for your discount.)

All tickets general admission. Tickets are nonrefundable. Please no pets and no outside food or beverages.

​Seating is first come, first served. Various shaded seating on the patio and grape arbor, and also on Adirondacks under shade trees. To ensure you have a seat, arrive early, or you may bring your own low-back folding lawn chairs and blankets for our expansive lawn.

Additionally, if we have inclement weather, we will have the live music inside the winery.

Winery open for tasting, drinks, and apps beginning at 11:30am. We’ll close for one hour at 5pm and reopen at 6pm for the 7pm show. We’re excited to welcome you to the winery for an evening of live music, award-winning wine, local brew, and tasty apps.

More Jazz Events

Todd Zimberg – Afternoon Jazz

Sunday, August 23

1-3:30pm

Sample Todd’s Music Here

Kings & Queens of Mulberry St.

Saturday, September 12 at 6pm

(doors open at 5pm)

Click here to sample Kings & Queens of Mulberry St.’s music.

Pop-rock band from Portland, Oregon with a ton of soul. Formed by four very different musicians. Super fun and passionate on stage! They will get you to dance and sing!

More details and tickets coming soon.

maragaswinery.com