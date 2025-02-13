Jefferson County Residents May Be Eligible for $599.99 Reimbursement Through Defensible Space Grant

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC), in a collaborative effort with the Jefferson County Fire Chiefs, is offering private landowners the opportunity to apply for funding to minimize fire danger as outlined in the Jefferson County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). Eligible residents will be offered a flat-rate reimbursement of $599.99 for treating the land around their homes to Firewise standards.

The goal of Firewise is to minimize fire danger in subdivisions and neighborhoods and make firefighting safer and more effective. Information on Firewise and how to prepare your home for wildfire can be found on the National Fire Protection Association website here: nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Wildfire/Preparing-homes-for-wildfire.

Local fire officials will be responsible for assuring standards were met prior to dispersing funds. The fire officials are trained evaluators of defensible space standards and will assess and certify properties as requested. The overall goal of this project is to reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire to homes in high-risk areas by reducing hazardous fuels on private lands.

Applications are now open and must be submitted by December 1, 2025. All grant projects must be completed and approved by local fire officials by February 13, 2026. To learn more about eligibility and fill out the application, landowners can contact their local fire protection districts, visit coic.org/emergency-preparedness/jeff-co-fuels or contact Sommers Taylor at staylor@coic.org.

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) was designated a Council of Governments in 1972 under ORS 190 and serves the local governments of Central Oregon. COIC provides regional services for employment and training, alternative high school education, business loans, planning and governance, community and economic development, and public transportation services operated by Cascades East Transit.

