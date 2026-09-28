Jericho Road Celebrates Most Successful Benefit Tournament Yet

(Photo courtesy of Jericho Road)

Jericho Road of Redmond announces that the 2026 Benefit Golf Tournament celebrating the memory and contributions of Dr. Mark Keener, was the most successful event in its ten-year history.

The tournament, thanks to sponsors, donors and 152 players helped to raise $55,000 to support the Jericho Road programs that help feed the hungry, homeless and working poor of our Central Oregon Community.

Mike Bessonette, tournament director said that “response and participation was so wonderful. We are already planning on the 2027 event which will be held on August 14 at Eagle Crest Resort.” A complete listing of sponsors and donors can be viewed at the Jericho Road Website.

https://jerichoroadofredmond.org/