Jessica Barnes Announces Candidacy for Crook County Treasurer

(Jessica Barnes)

Jessica Barnes has officially announced her candidacy for Crook County Treasurer, bringing a strong background in accounting, financial advising and community involvement to the race.

Barnes is a Certified Public Accountant with past experience as a certified Financial Advisor. Her decision to run came after encouragement from community members and a serious look at where her skills and experience could best serve Crook County.

“Giving back to Crook County has always been important to me and my family, whether it’s coaching youth sports or volunteering at our church — it’s just what we do,” Barnes said. “The responsibilities of the Crook County Treasurer fit my passions and experience and I am ready to serve our community in keeping Crook County’s financial system strong for years to come.”

The Crook County Treasurer is responsible for managing public funds, safeguarding county assets, overseeing investments, and ensuring transparency and accuracy in financial operations. Barnes noted that the position closely aligns with her professional training and passion for making sure the people’s money is safe and well managed.

Barnes has met extensively with elected officials and members of the county finance department to learn better how Crook County operates, including its policies, procedures, goals, and challenges.

Barnes is endorsed by the current Crook County Treasurer Galan Carter, who has held the position for five years.

“It has been an honor to serve as Crook County Treasurer for the last five years,” Carter said. “The Treasurer’s Office and the County Finance Department have made great strides over that time and stand ready to welcome a new hand at the reins. As a Prineville-based CPA, Barnes Barnes would be a great fit for the position. It’s not just her knowledge and expertise — it’s her understanding of the values of Crook County and what matters to us. I trust Barnes to protect our taxpayer dollars and serve our community with integrity. She has my full endorsement for Crook County Treasurer.”

Barnes is a resident of Crook County and looks forward to connecting with voters throughout the campaign.