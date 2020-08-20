Jewish New Year Gift Hamper Ideas

If a Jewish friend invites you to Rosh Hashanah dinner, you will think about what to get them as they celebrate the Jewish New Year. Although it is not obligatory to bring or send a gift during this occasion, it is a thoughtful gesture that will be appreciated.

The most appropriate presents to give during the Jewish New Year are those linked to either the symbols of the holiday or the religion’s symbols. Since Rosh Hashanah celebrates a new year, it is customary to give sweet gifts because they ‘bless’ the recipient with a sweet new year.

Here are some best gift hamper ideas to help your friends celebrate the Jewish New Year.

Kosher Wine

Wine is an integral part of any Jewish holiday, including Rosh Hashanah. Several options are currently available in the market, with the most popular choice being the classic Manischewitz. You can’t look out of place by bringing wine to a Jewish New Year dinner. If not consumed as part of the festivities, it will come in handy on subsequent occasions.

Kitchenware

Besides edibles, kitchenware is the most popular gift item in Jewish culture. This is because Jews usually hold celebrations as a family, and a lot of equipment is needed for preparing and serving the food. Therefore, any form of a serving dish, cutlery, fruit bowls, and other utensils is an ideal item to include in your gift hamper. The good thing is that you are not limited on this front – you can bring one piece or even a set of utensils, depending on your wish.

Sweet Wishes With Bubbles Hamper

Honey and apples are the most popular foods put in Rosh Hashanah gift baskets since they are the focal point of the celebrations. Dipping apples in honey is a Jewish tradition, mostly because apples are plentiful during fall when the holiday gets observed. Honey is included for both its sweetness and as a reminder of the hardworking nature of the bees that made it, to make the receiver aware that they need to be industrious.

Exotic Fruits

Jews believe trying out a new meal during Rosh Hashanah symbolizes the newness of the coming year. One way of fulfilling this custom is by eating fresh fruits at the dinner table – exotic ones. Make sure that you explore various markets to get these fruits. Examples of fruits that are not native to Jews include rambutans and champagne grapes.

Including exotic fruits in your Jewish New Year gift hamper is a thoughtful idea that will get you appreciated for your contribution.

Jewish Calendar

Since every New Year needs a calendar, a Jewish calendar is an excellent gift idea for a Rosh Hashanah gift basket. Although most people use digital calendars on their smartphones, a wall calendar keeps the house organized and can also improve its décor.

Most Jewish calendars follow the Gregorian format but indicate the Hebrew holidays. They are readily available online and in Judaica stores.

Thoughtful Notes

It is human to remind your friends how much you care and appreciate having them in your life. Putting a card that outlines these sentiments inside your Rosh Hashanah gift basket is a fitting and touching gesture.

Conclusion

If you can’t attend a Rosh Hashanah dinner, make sure that you send a gift instead so that they feel your presence.