Join Bend Chamber for these Upcoming Events

Limited Space Available!
WHAT’S BREWING
Keeping Watch on Legislative Impacts
Salem’s decisions often ripple out to affect Bend’s business community, and this year, with 2,500 bills on the table, the impact could be significant. Join us for a vital discussion on the latest legislative updates, our Chamber’s advocacy efforts, and how Central Oregon is uniting to tackle shared priorities.
March 4 | 5-7:30pm
Mountain Room @ Deschutes Brewery
$30 for Members | $45 for Non-Members
Registration Required
Learn More
Limited Space Available!
COMMERCE & COFFEE @ Meredith Lodging
Come extend your professional network at Meredith Lodging while enjoying coffee from Thump Coffee and morning bites from Bend Breakfast Burrito.
March 11 | 8-9:30am
Meredith Lodging
FREE for Members | $10 for Non-Members
Registration Required
Learn More
MEMBERSHIP 101 | Maximizing Your Membership
This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness.
March 11 | 9-10am
Bend Chamber
FREE to Attend
RSVP Requested
Learn More
BEND ET EXPERT LAB
Career Advancement: One Size Does NOT Fit All
Join us for a dynamic panel discussion on career growth strategies. Learn how upskilling, hands-on experience, mentorship, and aligning your work with your values can help you create a path to success. Whether you’re climbing the ladder or exploring new opportunities, this event offers practical tips to inspire and empower you.
March 11 | 5-7pm
Central Oregon Community College Wille Hall
$25 for Members | $35 for Non-Members | FREE for Passport Holders
Registration Required
Learn More
BEND 101
Water & Waste—Where Does it Come From and Where Does It Go?
City of Bend Utility Director, Mike Buettner, will walk us through the lifecycle of our water, from where it originates, how it gets to us in our homes and places of work and what waste reclamation looks like in Bend. We’ll also have time to touch on the importance of collaborative efforts in the Deschutes River Basin in addressing water use conflicts.
March 13 | 5:30–8pm
Central Oregon Community College
Wille Hall
$15 for Everyone