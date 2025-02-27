Join Bend Chamber for these Upcoming Events

Limited Space Available!

WHAT’S BREWING

Keeping Watch on Legislative Impacts

Salem’s decisions often ripple out to affect Bend’s business community, and this year, with 2,500 bills on the table, the impact could be significant. Join us for a vital discussion on the latest legislative updates, our Chamber’s advocacy efforts, and how Central Oregon is uniting to tackle shared priorities.

March 4 | 5-7:30pm

Mountain Room @ Deschutes Brewery

$30 for Members | $45 for Non-Members

Registration Required

COMMERCE & COFFEE @ Meredith Lodging

Come extend your professional network at Meredith Lodging while enjoying coffee from Thump Coffee and morning bites from Bend Breakfast Burrito.

March 11 | 8-9:30am

Meredith Lodging

FREE for Members | $10 for Non-Members

Registration Required

MEMBERSHIP 101 | Maximizing Your Membership

This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness.

March 11 | 9-10am

Bend Chamber

FREE to Attend

RSVP Requested

BEND ET EXPERT LAB

Career Advancement: One Size Does NOT Fit All

Join us for a dynamic panel discussion on career growth strategies. Learn how upskilling, hands-on experience, mentorship, and aligning your work with your values can help you create a path to success. Whether you’re climbing the ladder or exploring new opportunities, this event offers practical tips to inspire and empower you.

March 11 | 5-7pm

Central Oregon Community College Wille Hall

$25 for Members | $35 for Non-Members | FREE for Passport Holders

Registration Required

BEND 101

Water & Waste—Where Does it Come From and Where Does It Go?

City of Bend Utility Director, Mike Buettner, will walk us through the lifecycle of our water, from where it originates, how it gets to us in our homes and places of work and what waste reclamation looks like in Bend. We’ll also have time to touch on the importance of collaborative efforts in the Deschutes River Basin in addressing water use conflicts.

March 13 | 5:30–8pm

Central Oregon Community College

Wille Hall

$15 for Everyone

