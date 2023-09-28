Join Leadership Lab@COCC for Skill-Packed Sessions

Leadership Lab@COCC is a six-topic leadership development experience incorporating many modes of learning to grow the habits successful leaders need in today’s workplace. Attend interactive sessions to gain practical skills you can apply as a leader of your team.

Topics include:

Emotional Intelligence

Accountability & Delegation

Coaching & Feedback Techniques

Working with Difficult People

Performance Management

Team Building to Retain Your Talent

*You can register for whole series, or register for individual sessions.

Instructor: Michael Cieri

Thursdays, October 5 to December 7

1-5pm

COCC Bend Campus

