Join Leadership Lab@COCC for Skill-Packed Sessions

Leadership Lab@COCC is a six-topic leadership development experience incorporating many modes of learning to grow the habits successful leaders need in today’s workplace. Attend interactive sessions to gain practical skills you can apply as a leader of your team.
Topics include:
- Emotional Intelligence
- Accountability & Delegation
- Coaching & Feedback Techniques
- Working with Difficult People
- Performance Management
- Team Building to Retain Your Talent
*You can register for whole series, or register for individual sessions.
Instructor: Michael Cieri
Thursdays, October 5 to December 7
1-5pm
COCC Bend Campus