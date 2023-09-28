Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Join Leadership Lab@COCC for Skill-Packed Sessions

Join Leadership Lab@COCC for Skill-Packed Sessions

0
By on E-Headlines

Leadership Lab@COCC is a six-topic leadership development experience incorporating many modes of learning to grow the habits successful leaders need in today’s workplace. Attend interactive sessions to gain practical skills you can apply as a leader of your team.

Topics include:

  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Accountability & Delegation
  • Coaching & Feedback Techniques
  • Working with Difficult People
  • Performance Management
  • Team Building to Retain Your Talent

*You can register for whole series, or register for individual sessions.

Instructor: Michael Cieri
Thursdays, October 5 to December 7
1-5pm
COCC Bend Campus

Register Today!

cocc.edu

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply