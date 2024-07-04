Join the Junior Fire Ranger Festival July 12

The Deschutes National Forest and Discover Your Forest invite you to attend the inaugural Junior Fire Ranger Festival.

The Junior Fire Ranger Festival will be located at the Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead located in Newberry Caldera from 10am to 12:30pm on Friday, July 12. The event is designed for all ages and provides an opportunity for youth ages 4 to 16 to earn their Newberry National Volcanic Monument Junior Ranger badge.

Participants will learn what it takes to become a Junior Fire Ranger by participating in a variety of fire ecology and fire safety activities. Station activities will include understanding campfire safety, examining fire-adapted plants and animals, exploring a fire engine, learning about fire prevention and lookouts and more! Upon completion of the Junior Ranger stations participants will earn their badge in a pinning ceremony and have an opportunity to take a photograph with Smokey Bear!

Adults are encouraged to participate with their children and all members of the family are welcome! Forest Service ranger-guided interpretive hikes of the Big Obsidian Flow will take place at 10am and 11:30am. All participants will have the opportunity to make a birthday card for Smokey’s 80th Birthday!

Youth must be accompanied by an adult at all times during the program. Please dress for outdoor activities and wear shoes suitable for hiking. No pets allowed. No registration is required. A valid recreation pass is required at the Big Obsidian Flow Trailhead.

This event is free; however, donations are greatly appreciated to support Discover Your Forest’s free education and interpretation programs throughout the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests.

For questions, please contact Laken Bosé, education and interpretive programs manager at 541-383-5557 or laken.bose@discovernw.org

Discover Your Forest is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (IRS Tax ID # 91-0921955)

discoveryourforest.org