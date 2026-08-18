Join the OLCC’s Marijuana Rules Advisory Committee

The 2024 Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 4121, which set per-capita limits on marijuana licenses for each license type. OLCC has determined that the number of active wholesale licenses are now below the established population limits, meaning the moratorium on this license type can now be lifted.

OLCC is seeking Rules Advisory Committee members as part of the permanent rulemaking process regarding the lifting of the moratorium on recreational marijuana wholesale licenses. Because only this license type has fallen below the per-capita ration as described in OAR 845-025-1030, no feedback or input regarding other license types will be considered.

To express interest in serving on this committee, please fill out the Marijuana Wholesale License Moratorium Application form below. The application deadline is 5pm on Friday, August 28, 2026. You will be contacted only if selected to participate.

Questions? Reach out via email to olcc.rulemaking@olcc.oregon.gov.

oregon.gov