Join Think Wild for the Second Annual Get Wild Chili Cook-Off

(Graphic courtesy of Think Wild Central Oregon)

Think Wild, Central Oregon’s nonprofit wildlife hospital and conservation center, announces the return of the Get Wild Chili Cook-Off, a delicious, family-friendly fundraising event celebrating delicious food, community connections and wildlife conservation. Join us on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 4-8pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (61980 Skyline Ranch Rd, Bend) for an evening of delicious chili, live music, raffle prizes, and more.

The event will include a Chili Cook-Off contest, where attendees can sample and vote for their favorite entries across five tasty categories:

Best All Around

Wildest Chili

Best Vegan/Vegetarian Chili

Soup-er Soups (best soup or stew)

Best Chili Side Dish

In addition to a wide array of chili, soups, and sides, guests can enjoy local beer, cider, wine, seltzer, and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. The event will also feature live music from local musicians, the Bend Beer Burro, excellent raffle prizes, and engaging ways to learn about and support Think Wild’s mission to care for and protect native wildlife through education, conservation, rescue and rehabilitation.

Tickets for the event are on sale at thinkwildco.org/chili-cookoff! Come hungry, vote for your favorites, connect with other local foodies, and help support wildlife conservation in Central Oregon! Tickets are $35 online for adults and $15 for children under 12 (ages 2 and under are free), or you can reserve a table, which includes eight admission tickets, for $500.

We are also still seeking cook-off contestants! If you think you’ve got the best chili, soup, or side dish recipe east of the Cascades, this is your chance to compete for bragging rights and glory! Cook-off winners will also receive prizes including an overnight staycation in Sunriver, custom Think Wild apron, hand-carved spoon from a local woodworker, and gift cards to local restaurants.

Huge thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible: Bennington Properties, Abracadabra Printing and Design, Van Henion Brewing, Bend Cider, Wit and Thyme, and Cascades Academy.

About Think Wild:

Think Wild is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Bend. Our mission is to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through education, conservation, rescue, and rehabilitation. We provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital, staffed by expert wildlife rehabilitation staff, animal husbandry volunteers, and our staff veterinarian. Wildlife conflicts or injuries can be reported to our Wildlife Hotline at 541-241-8680, which is monitored seven days a week from 8am-4pm.

thinkwildco.org • Instagram • Facebook @thinkwildco