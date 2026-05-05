Join Think Wild’s Wildlife Baby Shower Fundraiser This Weekend

(Orphaned raccoon | Photo courtesy of Think Wild)

With a record number of wildlife patients already admitted this spring, Think Wild is rallying community support through its Sixth Annual Wildlife Baby Shower. The event will help raise critical funds and collect essential supplies to care for injured and orphaned native wildlife during the busiest season of the year.

This year’s Wildlife Baby Shower will take place on Saturday, May 9 from 3-6pm at Oregon Spirit Distillers (740 NE First St., Bend, OR 97701). The free, family-friendly event will include live music, raffles, food and drink, a kids activity zone, donation station, and a silent auction to raise critical funds and collect much-needed supplies for baby wildlife season. Attendees are encouraged to bring a cash donation or items from Think Wild’s baby shower registry.

The presenting sponsor of the event is Bend Animal Emergency and Specialty Center, who will also have a booth at the event. Other event sponsors include Villano MD, IM Well, Greg M. Lee Dentistry, Blue Channel, Sunriver Veterinary Clinic, and First Interstate Bank. Pioneer Ranch donated local beef for the smashburgers available for purchase at the event. There will be over 50 auction items and raffle prizes, including original art, overnight stays, health and wellness packages, home and garden items, and more. Bid on and purchase auction items online ahead of the event, or come ready to win big in person on May 9!

Community members who can’t attend in person are encouraged to get involved remotely by:

Ordering supplies from Think Wild’s Gift Registry

Mailing donations to: 62410 Erickson Road, Bend, OR 97701

Donating online or Venmo: @thinkwildco

Each year, Think Wild responds to thousands of calls and treats hundreds of native wildlife patients, from baby songbirds to mammals and birds of prey. During baby season, the wildlife hospital receives a surge in patients that require intensive care, specialized diets, and time in species-appropriate enclosures in order to return these animals to the wild. Donations collected during the baby shower help cover the cost of food, formula, medical supplies, around-the-clock care, and rehabilitation materials.

Think Wild has already admitted over 160 wildlife patients this year — a 31% increase from last year! The wildlife hospital has treated and released a critically injured bald eagle, stabilized and renested several nestling great-horned owlets, and has cared for ten orphaned western gray squirrels — and this is just the start of the busy season! They’ve also answered over 630 hotline calls to respond to wildlife questions and concerns (such as helping to reunite Canada goslings with adults). The increase in patient numbers and hotline calls highlights the need for expanded resources, community support, and public education to meet the growing demand for wildlife rehabilitation and coexistence services in Central Oregon.

For more information about the Wildlife Baby Shower, to RSVP, donate or view the silent auction, please visit: thinkwildco.org/babyshower.

About Think Wild:

Think Wild is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Bend. Our mission is to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through education, conservation, rescue, and rehabilitation. We provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital, staffed by expert wildlife rehabilitation staff, animal husbandry volunteers, and our staff veterinarian. We also provide wildlife habitat installations, native plantings, and wildlife education programming for youth and the community, and can help with conflicts with wildlife. Wildlife injuries can be reported to our Wildlife Hotline at 541-241-8680, which is monitored seven days a week from 8am-4pm.

thinkwildco.org