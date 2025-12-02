Join Us After Hours for Festive Fun

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

It’s warm and wondrous inside the Museum!

Join us after hours every Thursday in December (excluding Christmas) for a festive night out with Winter Nights!

During Winter Nights, the Museum welcomes one and all for cookie decorating, storytelling, drink tastings, music, engaging activities, delicious bites and holiday shopping. You can purchase tickets in advance and get a discount or just show up at the door. The merrymaking is for everyone!

Here’s what to expect each night:

December 4

Footprints in the Snow

The wonder of winter always reveals itself in the footprints we make in the first snowfall of the season. What’s on your feet? Which socks help make the moment? Wear your coziest boots and socks combo to explore the Soil Alive! exhibition, scavenger hunt and more.

December 11

Winter in the West

Nothing puts a gleam in your eye and a smile on your face faster than chasing first tracks. What are you wearing in that moment? Your most adventurous sweater, of course. Traverse the Drawn West exhibition, make your own map, decorate cookies and more.

December 18

Snowology!

Wrap yourself in the colors of the season (think silver or white – pajamas, onesies, track suits, all are welcome!) as we savor the ways winter can be warm and wonderful. We’ll start with dance parties, beverage tastings, and photo-boothing like Jack Frost.

Each night, the Rimrock Café will be open for folks to grab a bite to eat. Silver Sage Trading, the Museum store, will also be open for all your holiday shopping needs. Drink tastings from regional craft vendors and scoops of Bonta Gelato will round out the evenings. We’ll see you soon!

Winter Nights

December 4, 11 and 18 | 4-7pm

Café closes at 6:30pm

Adults and member guests: $12, $14 at the door

Ages 3-12: $6 | Ages 2 and under free

Members get in FREE!

highdesertmuseum.org