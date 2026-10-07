Join Us for a Continuing Education Lunch

(Photo courtesy of Exemplar Wealth Advisors)

Learn how a life settlement could be an ideal solution to help clients with unwanted life insurance policies.

Hear what makes a good candidate for a life settlement and the process required to successfully complete a life settlement transaction.

Understand how clients can maximize their settlement offers by using a competitive auction process to market the policy to multiple buyers.

By attending, you will gain useful knowledge to better serve your clients.

Your hosts:

David Rosell, Founder & Chief Prosperity Officer

Emma James, Partner & Wealth Coordinator

Agenda:

11:45am-12pm: Networking

12-1pm: Program & Discussion

A delicious catered lunch will be served.

Join us:

Exemplar Wealth Advisors, 550 NW Franklin Ave, STE 368

Bend

Exemplar Wealth Advisors specializes in helping individuals and families navigate transformational events—whether the sale of a business, an inheritance, or a life insurance settlement. Through proactive planning to minimize taxes and capture available opportunities, we strive to empower our clients to build wealth aligned with their values, goals, and envisioned legacy. We have proudly served the Bend, Oregon community and beyond for over 25 years.

https://www.cognitoforms.com/ExemplarWealthAdvisors1/CreatingValueOutOfExistingLifeInsurancePolicies2026Events