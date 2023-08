On Saturday, November 4, the historic Downtown Clubhouse will come alive with the spirit of giving, fun, and entertainment.

Mark your calendars and prepare for an extraordinary evening at the annual Flannel & Frost Fundraiser! This year’s dinner and auction promises to be even more spectacular than ever, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to invite all members of our wonderful community to join us.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 here.

bgcbend.org