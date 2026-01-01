Join Us for Commerce & Coffee on January 13

Come extend your professional network at The Newberry Hotel while enjoying morning bites and Thump Coffee! Join our efforts to reduce waste and bring your own mug for a chance to win a $10 Thump Coffee gift card!

January 13 | 8-9:30am

The Newberry Hotel

FREE for Members | $10.00 for Non-Members

Registration Required

MEMBERSHIP 101 | Maximizing Your Membership

This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current, and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness.

January 13 | 10-11am

Bend Chamber

FREE for Everyone

RSVP Requested

BEND ET EXPERT LAB — StrengthsFinder for Career Growth @ Touchmark at Mt. Bachelor Village

Join us for StrengthsFinder for Career Growth and discover your unique strengths—gaining insight into the talents you bring to your career, leadership, and personal life.

January 14 | 3:45-6pm

TouchMark @ Mt. Bachelor Village

$35 for Members | $45 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders

Registration Required

BEND ET SOCIAL @ The Westman Hotel

Join us at the brand-new Westman Hotel and explore the beautifully renovated historic post office building in the heart of downtown Bend.

Mayor Melanie Kebler will share insights on our growing city and the impact of rising leaders. Enjoy refreshments, conversation, and an exclusive first look at this stunning space.

January 22 | 5-7pm

The Westman Hotel

$15 for Members | $25 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders

Registration Required

bendchamber.org