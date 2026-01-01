Cascade Business News
Join Us for Commerce & Coffee on January 13

COMMERCE & COFFEE @ The Newberry Hotel

Come extend your professional network at The Newberry Hotel while enjoying morning bites and Thump Coffee! Join our efforts to reduce waste and bring your own mug for a chance to win a $10 Thump Coffee gift card!

January 13 | 8-9:30am
The Newberry Hotel
FREE for Members | $10.00 for Non-Members
Registration Required

Learn More

MEMBERSHIP 101 | Maximizing Your Membership

This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current, and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness.

January 13 | 10-11am
Bend Chamber
FREE for Everyone
RSVP Requested

Learn More

BEND ET EXPERT LAB — StrengthsFinder for Career Growth @ Touchmark at Mt. Bachelor Village

Join us for StrengthsFinder for Career Growth and discover your unique strengths—gaining insight into the talents you bring to your career, leadership, and personal life.

January 14 | 3:45-6pm
TouchMark @ Mt. Bachelor Village
$35 for Members | $45 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders
Registration Required

Learn More

BEND ET SOCIAL @ The Westman Hotel

Join us at the brand-new Westman Hotel and explore the beautifully renovated historic post office building in the heart of downtown Bend.

Mayor Melanie Kebler will share insights on our growing city and the impact of rising leaders. Enjoy refreshments, conversation, and an exclusive first look at this stunning space.

January 22 | 5-7pm
The Westman Hotel
$15 for Members | $25 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders
Registration Required

Learn More

bendchamber.org

