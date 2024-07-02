Join Us for Commerce & Coffee on July 18

MEMBERSHIP 101
July 9 | 10-11am
Bend Chamber
FREE for Everyone
RSVP Requested
This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness. Join us to learn how we support the business community through connections, advocacy, resources, workforce and leadership development.
Learn More
COMMERCE & COFFEE
@ J Bar J Youth Services
July 18 | 8-9:30am
J Bar J Youth Services
FREE for Members | $10 for Non-Members
Registration Required
Come extend your professional network at J Bar J Youth Services during the Oregon High Desert Classics!
Hear from our featured non-profits: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, Grandma’s House of Central Oregon and Anti-Trafficking Project.
Learn More
BEND YP SOCIAL
@ loanDepot
July 31 | 5-7pm
loanDepot
$15 for Members | $25 for Non-Members | FREE for YP Passport Holders
Registration Required
Join us in the sunshine on July 31 to mingle, connect, and learn, hosted by loanDepot! Enjoy some relaxed networking with great beverages and appetizers.
Hear from our guest speaker Brian Rankin, Long-range Planning Manager for the City of Bend, about the future of our city! Brian will share some upcoming growth management projects.
Learn More