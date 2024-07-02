Join Us for Commerce & Coffee on July 18

MEMBERSHIP 101

July 9 | 10-11am

Bend Chamber

FREE for Everyone

RSVP Requested

This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness. Join us to learn how we support the business community through connections, advocacy, resources, workforce and leadership development.

Learn More

COMMERCE & COFFEE

@ J Bar J Youth Services

July 18 | 8-9:30am

J Bar J Youth Services

FREE for Members | $10 for Non-Members

Registration Required

Come extend your professional network at J Bar J Youth Services during the Oregon High Desert Classics!

Hear from our featured non-profits: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, Grandma’s House of Central Oregon and Anti-Trafficking Project.

Learn More

BEND YP SOCIAL

@ loanDepot

July 31 | 5-7pm

loanDepot

$15 for Members | $25 for Non-Members | FREE for YP Passport Holders

Registration Required

Join us in the sunshine on July 31 to mingle, connect, and learn, hosted by loanDepot! Enjoy some relaxed networking with great beverages and appetizers.

Hear from our guest speaker Brian Rankin, Long-range Planning Manager for the City of Bend, about the future of our city! Brian will share some upcoming growth management projects.

Learn More

bendchamber.org