Join us for EDCO Prineville’s Spring Member Mixer

Join us on April 22 to connect with leaders across Crook County’s business and economic development community. Hear the latest updates on development activity in the Tom McCall Industrial Park, including current projects, infrastructure progress and what’s ahead as the park continues to position Prineville and Crook County for future industrial growth and investment.

This mixer is an opportunity for current EDCO Prineville members to network and for prospective members to learn more about EDCO’s work and the partners shaping the region’s economic future.

April 22, 2026

3:30-5pm

Wild Rooster

1181 Tom McCall Rd., Prineville, OR 97754

edcoinfo.com/prineville