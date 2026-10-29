Join Us for November PubTalk: Connections, Conversations & Innovation

(Graphic courtesy of EDCO)

What happens when experienced founders bring their next big idea to the table? Find out at the November Central Oregon PubTalk.

Hear Tim Sabat, Co-Founder and CTO of 42Hz, pitch his company. Tim has helped build and scale multiple startups, including CodePen and Bend-founded Kicksaw, bringing deep experience in technology and entrepreneurship to his latest venture.

Plus, join a fireside chat featuring Mike Wallenfels and Jesse Thomas for insights and conversation around what it takes to grow an outdoor or CPG brand in Central Oregon.

PubTalk brings entrepreneurs, investors and the Central Oregon business community together to share ideas, make connections and support the region’s next generation of startups. We hope to see you there!

When: Thursday, November 19

Where: Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend

4:30pm Networking

5:00pm Program

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/november-2026-central-oregon-pubtalk-at-open-space-tickets-2003115442210

Company Pitch: Tim Sabat, co-founder and CTO, 42Hz

42Hz’s mission is simple: help the people who keep critical infrastructure running spend less time chasing alarms and more time preventing failures.

42Hz builds AI-powered monitoring that tells operators which alarms actually matter. Co-Founded in March 2026 in Bend, Oregon, by Tim Sabat (CTO) and Geethan Navaratnam (Partnerships), the company helps teams that run critical infrastructure in power, solar and HVAC collect equipment data, catch developing faults and predict failures before they become emergencies.

Tim Sabat builds companies. He began as the first engineering hire at Wufoo, which SurveyMonkey acquired in 2010, then Co-Founded CodePen, a global community for developers and designers.

As CTO and equity partner at Bend-founded Kicksaw, he helped scale the company to 110 people before its successful private equity sale. Today, he brings that experience to 42Hz.