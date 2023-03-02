Join Us for our Kickoff Event!

(Photo courtesy of Cultivate Bend)

We’re excited to envision the infinite possibilities for Central Oregon as Bill Capsalis, executive director of Naturally Boulder, shares the story of how Naturally Boulder became the preeminent model in the U.S. for natural products CPG communities.

Cultivating Possibilities

Wednesday, March 22

5:30-7:30pm

Keynote Presentation:

Bill Capsalis

Naturally Boulder

Executive Director

Event Details & Tickets

About Cultivate Bend:

We’re a mutual benefit trade organization formed to cultivate a vibrant ecosystem for the natural products CPG sector throughout Central Oregon. Formerly known as “The Central Oregon Food Cluster,” the organization is re-emerging after a two-year transitional period in response to the pandemic.

Our mission is to listen and meet the specific needs of our growing population of CPG entrepreneurs, operators and leaders at every stage, and representative of every Central Oregon community — geographic, gender, racial, ethnic and culture.

cultivatebend.com