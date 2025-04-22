Join Us for Outdoor Industry Pitches & Updates

Get ready for an evening dedicated to Central Oregon’s outdoor industry at Worthy Brewing! Hosted in partnership with Bend Outdoor Worx, this special edition of PubTalk will showcase the innovation and energy driving our local outdoor product scene. From fresh startup pitches to an insider update from a growing company, plus a dynamic panel with industry trailblazers, it’s a night you won’t want to miss.

Company Pitch:

Timothy Karpinski

CO-FOUNDER & CEO

SPIRAL WAX CO.

Timothy Karpinski is an artist, designer and entrepreneur from rural New England, whose passion for snowboarding and skateboarding shaped his creative journey. Growing up immersed in the skate and snowboard cultures, Timothy was drawn to graphic design, punk rock music and the DIY ethos. He pursued a degree in graphic design and painting at the University of Vermont, where he honed his skills in design programs and studio practice.

Spiral Wax Co. was founded in 2023 by pro snowboarder

Max Warbington and creative mind Timothy Karpinski with a mission to ritualize board-care and encourage riders to take care of their minds, bodies and boards. Every Spiral product is PFAS-free, features eco-friendly packaging and is mindfully made in Bend, Oregon by riders, for riders.

Agenda:

Company Pitch: Snowshoe Leather Care

Tiffany Huey, Re-founder and CEO

Company Pitch: Spiral Wax Co.

Timothy Karpinski, Co-Founder & CEO

Company Update: Robert Axle Project

Katy Bryce, Co-Founder & CEO

Panel: Going Full Circle with BOW: From Founder to Mentor

Rob Little, Jesse Thomas

edcoinfo.com