Please join us for the First Chair Virtual Fundraiser, being held on September 15 from 5:30-6pm. The event is free to “attend” and all are welcome from all corners of the globe! It will be broadcast from the Bledsoe Family Winery Tasting Room.

Sign up here: support.oregonadaptivesports.org/event/first-chair.

The First Chair fundraising event and campaign are an effort to raise $50,000 to continue to support Oregon Adaptive Sports’ work in creating life-changing outdoor experiences for individuals with disabilities.

Thanks to our sponsors, we are well on our way to our goal, please consider supporting the campaign by making a donation through this link!

The advantage of a cost-efficient online fundraiser is that all funds will be directly supporting OAS’ ongoing summer programs, which are being offered at no cost to the community and will help carry us into the upcoming winter season.

Your donation will directly impact an athlete we serve! Thank you to Central Oregon Radiology Associates, our “Independence” Sponsor.

What’s happening at OAS?

Great question! The best way to hear about all of the latest news from OAS will be to tune into the event next month. We’ll be recapping the “State of OAS” since winter transitioned abruptly into the pandemic and then merged into summer. We will also be announcing some new and exciting updates regarding our plans and programs moving into the fall and winter.

But, rest assured we have been quite busy at OAS. Here are highlights from Summer 2020 so far:

Private Lessons

Each week OAS is offering FREE private experiences in mountain biking, cycling and hiking. We’ve been all over Central Oregon, enjoying the benefits of the outdoors while staying masked up and 6 feet apart! Learn more here!

“I’m so thankful for OAS. I’m a person who thrives on adventure and when my SCI happened I thought those days were over. OAS is one of those organizations that expands my imagination and I’m super pumped to try more things.” – Josh

Gear Up and Go!

OAS has been outfitting our community with adaptive cycles and the sought-after “straddleboards” to help everyone stay active! We fit up athletes virtually, then deliver the equipment right to their front door. All at NO COST to the athlete.

Check out this great story from CO Daily on this program!

