Join Us for the Walk for Recovery 2023

(Photo courtesy of Oregon Recovers)

We are thrilled to announce that the 2023 Walk for Recovery registration is NOW OPEN!

We’re excited to take to the streets again to celebrate recovery and to support the fight to end Oregon’s addiction crisis. Every dollar raised for this event goes directly toward funding the critical public education and advocacy work of Oregon Recovers and our partners.

Ready to Walk? It’s easy!

Register for one or more of the six Walks across Oregon and set-up your personal fundraising page, create a team or join a team.

Recruit two to five people to be a part of your team.

Email a link to your fundraising page to family, friends or colleagues and ask them to help you end Oregon’s addiction crisis by donating on your behalf!

Register Now!

oregonrecovers.org