Join us for the Walk for Recovery 2024

Have you registered for the 2024 Walk for Recovery?

The Walk for Recovery is Oregon Recovers largest annual fundraiser and each of the six Walks are designed to raise money, build community power, and promote pride in recovery.

Each Walk follows roughly a two-mile route past treatment providers, recovery houses, detox centers, and MAT clinics.

Our goal is to raise $100,000 to continue the fight to end Oregon’s addiction crisis. Every dollar raised for this event goes directly toward funding the critical public education and advocacy work of Oregon Recovers and our partners.

Join us as we take to the streets to smash the stigma of addiction, celebrate recovery with our community, and demand an end to the addiction crisis.

Bend | Friday, September 6

Klamath Falls | Sunday, September 8

Rogue Valley | Friday, September 13

Lane County | Saturday, September 21

Portland | Saturday, September 28

Eastern Oregon | Saturday, October 5

Ready to Walk? It’s easy!

Register for one or more of the six Walks across Oregon & set up your personal fundraising page, create a team, or join a team.

Recruit 2-5+ people to be a part of your team.

Email a link to your fundraising page to family, friends, or colleagues and ask them to help you end Oregon’s addiction crisis by donating on your behalf!

Got questions? Email me at bo@oregonrecovers.org. We can’t wait to see you in September and October!

Register before July 3 and get your Walk for Recovery registration for ONLY $20!!

Use code W4R5OFF at checkout!

Hurry this deal ends soon!

Register Now!

oregonrecovers.org