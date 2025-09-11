Join Us for What’s Brewing: Local Entrepreneurship

WHAT’S BREWING:
Local Entrepreneurship
September 30 | 5-7:30pm
Mountain Room @ Deschutes Brewery
$30 for Members | $45 for Non-Members
Registration Required
Join us to explore how bold ideas, local grit, and strategic investment are shaping the future of Bend’s business landscape.
Speakers include Jonathan Taylor with the Bend Urban Renewal Agency, and entrepreneurs from Cruizzy, Somewhere That’s Green, Collective Pallet, and Bleu Bite Catering.
Learn More
BEND 101: Growth in Bend –
Where We Stand & Where We’re Going
October 7 | 5-7:30pm
Ed Ray Hall, OSU-Cascades
$15 for Everyone
Registration Required
Whether you’re new to Bend or a long-time resident, this is your chance to learn where we’re headed, understand how decisions are made, and discover meaningful ways to get involved.
Join us for a special Bend 101 focused on how our city is growing — and how you can help shape its future. This engaging session will feature the City of Bend’s recently presented Growth Plan, a panel of local leaders, and interactive discussions about the challenges and opportunities that come with rapid change.
Learn More
MEMBERSHIP 101 | Maximizing Your Membership
October 14 | 10-11am
Bend Chamber Conference Room
Free for Everyone
RSVP Requested
This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness.
BIZ & BEVS @ The Outpost at Campfire Hotel
October 14 | 4:30–6:00PM
Free for Members | $10 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders
Join the Bend business community for our “Biz & Bevs” event at The Outpost @ Campfire Hotel! Come extend your professional network at The Outpost while enjoying beer from 10 Barrel Brewing, cider from Avid Cider, and small bites from Alpenglow Adventure Catering!
Our featured non-profit is Street Dog Hero!
Learn More
SAVE THE DATE: 2025
Impact Conference
November 19 | 7:30am-12pm
Riverhouse Convention Center
$130 for Members | $160 for Non-Members
Registration Opens September 15!
Join us and the region’s top business leaders, decision-makers, and community builders for the premier gathering on economic insights and emerging trends impacting our businesses and community.
With 500+ business and community leaders expected, this is where ideas ignite, partnerships form, and the trajectory of Central Oregon business is defined.