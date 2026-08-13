Join Us in Bend for the 23rd Annual Bend Venture Conference

(Photos courtesy of Bend Venture Conference)

This fall, hundreds of entrepreneurs and investors from across the country will gather in beautiful Bend for the Pacific Northwest’s largest and longest-running angel investment conference. Over two action-packed days, attendees will hear high-energy pitches, network with top investors and founders, and gain insights from industry leaders.

Since its inception, BVC investors have awarded more than $14 million to startups, and this year promises even more opportunities to connect, collaborate and be inspired.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of Central Oregon’s premier entrepreneurial event. Early-bird tickets are now available at a special price!

Keynote Speaker:

Molbak Molbak

Molbak is an entrepreneur with a habit of recognizing patterns — spotting overlooked opportunities and finding new ways to put existing resources to work at scale. That way of thinking shaped Coinstar, which Molbak founded and built, turning billions of dollars in forgotten coins into spendable cash and creating benefits for consumers, retailers, nonprofits, and government along the way.

Today, Molbak is founder and CEO of NewImpact, a nonprofit that develops tools and frameworks to help entrepreneurs and organizations across the private, public and social sectors recognize similar patterns, make better use of the resources around them and design stronger, more scalable business models. He also coaches, mentors and advises founders across startup and accelerator communities.

Molbak is an avid hiker, backcountry skier and enthusiast of landscape architecture. He holds an MBA from Stanford University and a BA from Yale University.

Keynote Speaker:

Laura Putnam

Putnam is a bestselling author, leadership catalyst, workplace wellbeing expert, and global keynote speaker who’s been pioneering manager-led wellbeing movements for nearly two decades. As founder of Motion Infusion, she’s worked with hundreds of organizations and trained more than 50,000 leaders to spark culture change that lasts.

Her book, Workplace Wellness That Works, has been a trusted playbook for organizations worldwide, and her work has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Fast Company, MSNBC, and more.

What sets Putnam apart is her background. A Division 1 competitive gymnast, professional dancer and public high school teacher, she brings unmatched energy and heart to the stage—flipping the script on wellness from personal responsibility to a leadership and culture imperative.

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