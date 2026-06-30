Join Us This Month!

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Bat Walk Returns July 8

Are you batty for bats?

Get ready for a guided twilight adventure exploring the region’s most fascinating nocturnal mammals. Experience nature at night when the Museum’s popular Bat Walk Wednesday tour returns on July 8.

Learn how bats navigate the night and which species call the High Desert home. Then head out onto Museum trails at dusk equipped with bat detectors, allowing you to listen for bat calls and spot these remarkable flying mammals.

Perfect for curious minds of all ages!

Bat Walk Wednesday

Wednesday, July 8 | 8:30pm

$10 | Members get 20% discount

Registration required. Space is limited.

Wear weather-appropriate clothing and bring a flashlight or headlamp.

Welcome the Night on July 15

Discover the wonder of the dark

Join the Museum on Wednesday, July 15 for the return of Welcome the Night, a family-friendly evening of discovery.

Explore the Museum after hours and enjoy hands-on experiences, including telescope tryouts, bat-detection demonstrations, wildlife discovery stations, and an owl encounter. Plus, enjoy face painting, arts and crafts, raffle prizes and more!

Grab a flashlight, bring your questions, and prepare for a night of fun discovery!

Welcome the Night

Wednesday, July 15 | 7-10pm

$10, adults and children (3 and older) | free ages 2 and under

Members get 20% discount

Bring a headlamp or flashlight for after sundown.

Special thanks to our community partners:

U.S. Forest Service, DarkSky Oregon, Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, Bend Pollinator Pathway and Bend Astronomy Club

Nature Writing Intensive

Write where the desert speaks

The sixth annual Lost in Place Nature Writing Intensive (July 30-August 2) is not to be missed. Hosted by Oregon Poet Laureate Ellen Waterston, the weekend is guaranteed to inspire.

Taking place at Summer Lake, the all-inclusive weekend includes guided tours of the nearby Summer Lake Wildlife Area, ecological and archaeological field trips and evening presentations from experts, respite, and conversation with a cohort of fellow writers.

Somewhere between landscape and story, you may discover something worth writing.

Sixth Annual Lost in Place Nature Writing Intensive

July 30 through August 2

Lodge at Summer Lake in Summer Lake, Oregon

$1,200 per person, all-inclusive weekend. Space is limited.

For questions, email info@writingranch.com.

highdesertmuseum.org