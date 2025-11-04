Join Us This Saturday

(Graphic courtesy of Think Wild)
Don’t forget to get tickets for the Get Wild Chili Cookoff, a fundraiser with bold flavors, live music, raffles, and community spirit, all in support of Central Oregon’s native wildlife.
🗓️ Saturday, November 8
⏰ 4-8pm
📍 Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon: 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.
Taste and vote on a variety of wild and wonderful recipes, from classic chili to vegan and vegetarian creations, soups, stews, and sides, in five delicious categories. This event is vegan and vegetarian friendly!
🍲 Sample and vote on dozens of chilis, soups, and sides.
🎶 Live music by NTT will keep the energy high all night long.
🍺 The Bend Beer Burro will be greeting attendees.
🎟️ And don’t miss amazing raffles, featuring prizes like:
- Specialized FatBoy Fat Bike 🚴♂️
- Two Mt. Ashland Lift Tickets and Golfing for 4 with Cart Rental 🎿
- MedSpa Facial and Wine Tasting + Charcuterie for 4 🍷
- Lake Cushman Cabin and Lake Creek Lodge 2-Night Stays 🌲
- Original Wildlife Art and Framed Photography 🎨
Raffle tickets, desserts, local beer and cider, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.
Tickets are selling fast! Grab yours now and support Think Wild’s work to rescue, rehabilitate, and protect native wildlife across Central Oregon.
👉 Get Your Tickets Now
Let’s make this year’s cook-off a wild night to remember — great food, great music, great cause.