Join Us This Saturday

(Graphic courtesy of Think Wild)

Don’t forget to get tickets for the Get Wild Chili Cookoff, a fundraiser with bold flavors, live music, raffles, and community spirit, all in support of Central Oregon’s native wildlife.

🗓️ Saturday, November 8

⏰ 4-8pm

📍 Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon: 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.

Taste and vote on a variety of wild and wonderful recipes, from classic chili to vegan and vegetarian creations, soups, stews, and sides, in five delicious categories. This event is vegan and vegetarian friendly!

🍲 Sample and vote on dozens of chilis, soups, and sides.

🎶 Live music by NTT will keep the energy high all night long.

🍺 The Bend Beer Burro will be greeting attendees.

🎟️ And don’t miss amazing raffles, featuring prizes like:

Specialized FatBoy Fat Bike 🚴‍♂️

🚴‍♂️ Two Mt. Ashland Lift Tickets and Golfing for 4 with Cart Rental 🎿

🎿 MedSpa Facial and Wine Tasting + Charcuterie for 4 🍷

🍷 Lake Cushman Cabin and Lake Creek Lodge 2-Night Stays 🌲

🌲 Original Wildlife Art and Framed Photography 🎨

Raffle tickets, desserts, local beer and cider, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

Tickets are selling fast! Grab yours now and support Think Wild’s work to rescue, rehabilitate, and protect native wildlife across Central Oregon.

Let’s make this year’s cook-off a wild night to remember — great food, great music, great cause.

thinkwildco.org