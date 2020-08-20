Juniper Park Opens with Improvements, New Playground

(Photo | Courtesy of Bend Park & Recreation District)

Juniper Park recently underwent improvements and renovations. The newest features at the park are now open to the public.

The project was completed in two phases, and improves access to and opportunities for community members of all abilities to enjoy the park. The first phase of construction was completed in 2018-19 with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) parking and access upgrades in the north and south parking lots adjacent to Juniper Swim & Fitness Center.

The second phase, completed this week, includes numerous upgrades to the park. Parking, restroom facilities, paths and play areas were added or modernized. New park features include:

Expanded and relocated playground with unique play options, including sound and tactile play elements, spinning and balance play structures and swinging and climbing structures. The playground is laid out in a pod style with a concrete pathway connecting the different areas

Ten-foot-wide accessible path leading to the playground

18-foot shade structure

More than two dozen additional parking spaces

Connection between the two south parking lots

New 6th Street entrance into the park

New restroom — accessible from the park and the outdoor pools at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center

“We’re excited about the completion of the Juniper Park renovations. The upgrades create a better flow for access, more parking, wide multi-modal paths and a state-of-the-art community playground for children,” said Jason Powell, construction manager, Bend Park and Recreation District. “The park feels open, inviting and cohesive. We think the public will be delighted with the many park improvements.”

The $2.5-million project was funded by property tax revenues and System Development Charges (SDCs).

