Kara’s Kitchenware Hosts Trish Smith Book Signing

(Photos courtesy of Old Mill District)

Feeding My Friends

The remarkable Trish Smith is set to unveil her labor of love, the cookbook “Feeding My Friends” at Kara’s Kitchenware this Friday, January 5 during First Friday Art Walk. The book is filled with more than 200 of Trish’s cherished recipes, beautifully intertwined with vibrant tales and heartfelt insights. Trish will be there from 3-6pm to sign copies, and delightful nibbles from her cookbook will be shared, offering a taste of her friendship to all in attendance.

Learn More

First Friday Art Walk

The Old Mill District art studios and shops embrace the dawn of a new month by way of First Friday Art Walk! This Friday, January 5 from 3-6pm join The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery, Tumalo Art Co., Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery, Wild Child Toy Store, Kara’s Kitchenware and more, as they affectionately nod to our region’s talented artists. Folks can add a little spritz to their stroll at each of the participating studios while savoring samples of wine compliments of Va Piano Vineyards and Evoke Winery, too!

Learn More

Breathe with the Trees

Tumalo Art Co. in the heart of the Old Mill District share their exhibit O Tannenbaum during First Friday Art Walk this week. It is a celebration of fir trees’ evergreen qualities of consistency and faithfulness. To be surrounded by their invigorating scents and symbolic strength is a joy of winter shared by the artists. A glance at the art and one finds this joy contagious.

Learn More

Wine Wednesday Upleveled

Va Piano Vineyards Wine and Champagne Bar is bringing back live music this winter! Now through March, every Wednesday from 6-7:30pm enjoy live music and rotating specials on wine, no reservations required.

Learn More

SOUPer Bowl Saturday

High Desert Food and Farm Alliance kick off the first annual SOUPer Bowl Saturday, February 3 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bend. We may not know who will win the Superbowl football game that Sunday, but we know tasty soups made by local restaurants will be aplenty on Saturday, including samples from Anthony’s at the Old Mill District, Pine Tavern, Spork, Mountain Burger, Bodega Market and Fix & Repeat, among others! There will be two seating options — 12pm or 1:30pm — and all proceeds support HDFFA’s food access, agricultural support and consumer education programs!

Learn More

oldmilldistrict.com