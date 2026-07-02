Keep Pets Safe This Fourth of July

Fireworks, visitors and changes in routine can make the Fourth of July frightening and dangerous for pets. The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is encouraging pet owners to prepare now to help keep animals safe at home and out of the shelter.

Loud, unpredictable fireworks can cause even normally calm pets to panic, escape through doors or fences, or run farther from home than they normally would. A few simple precautions can make a significant difference.

Before the holiday, pet owners should:

Make sure pets are wearing a collar with a current identification tag.

Confirm that microchip registration information is up to date.

Check gates, fences, doors and window screens for possible escape routes.

Take dogs for walks and provide exercise earlier in the day, before fireworks begin.

Prepare a quiet, secure indoor space with familiar bedding, toys and background noise.

Speak with a veterinarian in advance if a pet has severe anxiety or may need additional support.

Make plans for a visit to the mountains or a quiet location away from fireworks and festivities.

During fireworks, pets should remain indoors rather than being left alone in a yard, even if the yard is fenced. Dogs should be leashed for bathroom breaks, and pets should not be brought to fireworks displays, parades or other crowded celebrations.

“Every year, fireworks cause frightened pets to behave in ways their families have never seen before,” said Amber Kostoff, HSCO executive director. “Preparing before the noise begins is one of the most important things people can do. Keeping pets safely indoors, checking identification and planning for anxiety can prevent a beloved animal from becoming lost.”

Families should also keep holiday foods, alcohol, cannabis products, glow sticks, skewers and other potentially dangerous items out of pets’ reach. Guests should be reminded not to feed pets or leave exterior doors open.

If you lose or find a pet:

Immediately report a lost or found pet to the Humane Society of Central Oregon (541.382.3537 or email info@hsco.org and include photo) or local animal shelter. Include description of animal, area lost, date lost and contact phone number.

Check Facebook lost and found pages, like Lost & Found Pets in Deschutes County, and specific cities, including NextDoor.

Lost and Found Pet Posters in neighborhoods with large letters & photo are useful.

Check HSCO website: www.hsco.org/animal-type/lost-and-found

For stray dog pick up call non-emergency dispatch 541.693.6911.

Shelter space is limited during this busy holiday, so quickly reclaim your pet.

About the Humane Society of Central Oregon:

Founded in 1961, the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is a full-service animal shelter located at 61170 SE 27th Street, Bend, OR. As a Socially Conscious Shelter, HSCO is dedicated to providing the best possible outcomes for all animals under its care. Our community outreach includes accessible veterinary care and the HOPE pet food bank, which supports the needs of pet owners in Central Oregon. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10am-5:30pm.

hsco.org • 541-382-3537