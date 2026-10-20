Keep Your Commissioner Close to Your Business (Sponsored Content)

Why Deschutes County Districts Matter

Should where you live matter when it comes to who represents your business and community?

By January 2027, four of Deschutes County’s five commissioners will reside in Bend, one in Redmond, and none in Sisters, La Pine, or other rural communities. Yet their decisions affect businesses and residents throughout the county.

What This Means for Local Businesses

From Bend’s commercial centers and Redmond’s industrial employers to Sisters’ tourism businesses and South County’s rural enterprises, local economic needs vary considerably. County decisions involving transportation, land use, development, public safety, and workforce housing directly affect business operations and growth.

District-based elections could bring these regional perspectives into countywide decisions through:

Stronger Business Voice: Each district would elect a commissioner familiar with its employers and economic priorities.

Each district would elect a commissioner familiar with its employers and economic priorities. Responsive Decisions: Local knowledge could inform decisions about infrastructure, permitting, housing, and public safety.

Local knowledge could inform decisions about infrastructure, permitting, housing, and public safety. Broader Representation: Each geographic district would elect a commissioner who participates in countywide decisions.

Each geographic district would elect a commissioner who participates in countywide decisions. Healthier Local Economy: Regional business priorities could receive greater consideration in economic planning and development.

What Would County Commissioner District Ballot Measure 9-185 Change?

Measure 9-185 would change how county commissioners are elected, while preserving their countywide responsibilities.

In 2024, voters approved expanding the County Commission from three members to five. Measure 9-185 continues that process by proposing district-based elections beginning in 2028.

The five districts would encompass East Bend, West Bend, Redmond, South County and La Pine, and North County and Sisters. Rather than voting for all five commissioners countywide, residents would elect a commissioner who lives within their district. All five commissioners would continue governing the entire county.

The measure would not add commissioners or create another layer of government.

Endorsements Across Deschutes County

Deschutes For All lists endorsements from a wide variety of business owners, former mayors, elected officials, and community leaders.

District 1 — East Bend

Melanie Betti — President, Spider City Brewing; East and West Bend Business Owner

District 2 — West Bend

Rick Johns — Owner, Haven Homestyle; Former Downtown Bend Business Association Board Member

District 3 — Redmond

Bev Clarno — Former Oregon Secretary of State

— Former Oregon Secretary of State Nancy Blankenship — Former Deschutes County Clerk

— Former Deschutes County Clerk Wendie Every — Owner, Every Idea Marketing and Charlie Every Trucking

— Owner, Every Idea Marketing and Charlie Every Trucking Pablo Peña — Owner, Madaline’s Grill, Redmond

— Owner, Madaline’s Grill, Redmond George Endicott — Former Mayor of Redmond

District 4 — South County & La Pine

Vic Russell — Central Oregon Native and South County Business Owner for 53 Years

District 5 — North County & Sisters

Chris Dudley — Businessman, Philanthropist, Retired Portland Trail Blazer, Former Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate

— Businessman, Philanthropist, Retired Portland Trail Blazer, Former Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Julie Kline — Woman-Owned Small Business Owner

— Woman-Owned Small Business Owner Matt Lisignoli — Owner, Smith Rock Ranch

— Owner, Smith Rock Ranch Michael Preedin — Sisters City Councilor, Former Mayor of Sisters, and Owner, Preedin Design

Local Roots, Equal Representation

A strong county economy depends on understanding the distinct needs of its communities. District elections would bring locally elected representatives into countywide decision-making while maintaining one unified County Commission.

Vote YES by November 3rd. Keep your commissioner close to your business.

Learn more at DeschutesForAll.com.

Paid for by Deschutes For All