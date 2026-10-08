Keeping Kids Safe on E-Bikes Takes All of Us

As organizations that serve the children and families of Central Oregon, we are coming together with one shared message: Keeping kids safe on our roads takes all of us.

Electric rideables—e-bikes, e-motorcycles, electric dirt bikes and other electric-powered rideables—have become increasingly common in our community. They offer young people independence and a convenient way to get around town. They also come with serious risks, particularly when young or inexperienced riders are traveling alongside vehicles, riding at high speeds, or using electric motorcycles that are not legal on our streets.

We are asking everyone in our community to do their part to keep our kids safe.

Parents and caregivers: Know what your child is riding. Not everything marketed as an e-bike is legally an e-bike, and some electric motorcycles can reach speeds of more than 50 mph. Make sure your child is legally allowed to ride, understands the rules of the road, and wears a helmet every time. Talk about speed, distractions, visibility, and safe routes before they head out.

Riders: Wear a helmet. Slow down. Stay alert and ride predictably. Follow traffic laws, stop at stop signs and red lights, and ride on the correct side of the road. Put phones away and never ride while impaired. If you ride at night, avoid wearing dark colors. Use proper bike lights and wear reflective clothing. Drivers and pedestrians may not always see you or realize how quickly you are approaching.

Drivers: Watch for bikes and e-bikes. Slow down, put distractions away, give riders space, and take an extra look before turning or entering an intersection. Your attention makes a difference.

Know the law: Under current Oregon law, riders must be at least 16 years old to operate an e-bike. E-bikes cannot be ridden on sidewalks, and riders must follow traffic laws. Many electric vehicles capable of higher speeds are electric motorcycles or dirt bikes, not e-bikes, and may not legally be operated on public roads or trails.

This is about more than following the law. It is about preventing another serious injury. Everyone in our community has a role to play.

Central Oregon is a unique place to grow up. We’re a community that comes together during difficult moments. By slowing down, paying attention, talking to our kids, and looking out for one another, we can help keep our roads and neighborhoods safe for everyone.

Keeping kids safe takes all of us.

This joint statement is issued by: