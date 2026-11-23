(Photo courtesy of The Museum at Warm Springs)

Keeping the Vision of Our Ancestors is the theme of The Museum at Warm Springs’ 2026 year-end fundraising campaign, which kicks off this week.

Some of The Museum’s major accomplishments this year have included:

Ranching and Rodeo Life Past and Present of the People of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation, an 11:49 video produced by The Museum, was spotlighted on the Oregon State Capitol’s website. The video includes stories and remembrances by Warm Springs Tribal members Ralph Minnick, William Patt, Olney “JP” Patt, Jr., Arlene Wewa Bryant, Rafael Queahpama, Jolene Estimo-Pitt and Mona Smith-Cochran. Jarold Ramsey, author, historian and past president of the Jefferson County Historical Society, is also featured. Warm Springs Tribal members LaRonn Katchia, an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, and Brutis Baez, youth program coordinator at Warm Springs’ Wyam Youth Center, co-directed, shot and edited the video. Major funding was provided by the Oregon State Capitol Foundation, which also provided funding for a temporary exhibit that will be on view at the Oregon State Capitol in 2028. Additional funders included First Nations Development Institute’s Native Arts Initiative, Oregon Cultural Trust and The Ford Family Foundation.

Tł’aawxmamiyai – For Everyone – The Knowledge from Long Ago, our program of traditional arts classes taught by Warm Springs master artists, was supported by First Nations Development Institute’s Native Arts Initiative. The classes included: Advanced Patłlapa (Basket Hat) Advanced Weaving with instructor Eileen Spino; Beaded Coin Purse Making with instructor Tamera Calhoun; Beaded Moccasin (Child Sizes) Making with Patricia Allen, Beginning Patłapa (Basket Hat) Making with instructor Kelli Palmer, Cornhusk Bag Making with instructor Kelli Palmer; Flat Wapas (Yarn Bag) Making with instructor Eileen Spino; Leather Regalia Belt Making with instructor Archie Caldera; Moccasin Making with instructor Rosetta Fuentes; Wapas Making with instructor Deanie Smith; and Wasco Crown Making with instructor Roberta Kirk.

The Museum’s major 2026 exhibition, Lillian Pitt: Art, Memory, Home, opened on May 21 with more than 200 attending the opening. The exhibition included Lillian’s art as well as works from her personal collection by some of her most treasured friends in the art world, including Rick Bartow, Gabrielle Belz, Joe Cantrell, Phillip Cash Cash, Joe Feddersen, June Grant, Harry Fonseca, Analee Fuentes, James Lavadour, Darcy Nicholas, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Gail Tremblay, Toma Villa, Colleen Waata-Urlich and Christina Wirihana. The opening reception was sponsored by The Ford Family Foundation and was the largest attended art exhibition opening in our Museum’s history. The exhibition closed on October 10.

Lillian Pitt: Art, Memory, Home, a 96-page lavishly illustrated, full-color catalog (ISBN 979-8-234-07660-1) was published in May and is now included in the U.S. Library of Congress. Edited by Anne Keala Kelly it includes scholarly essays by Phillip Cash Cash, Rebecca Dobkins, Alfred “Bud” Lane III, Donald J. Stastny (FAIA emeritus and Board of Directors, The Museum at Warm Springs) and me. The majority of photographs in the catalog were shot by Dennis Maxwell with additional photos by Joe Cantrell. The catalog was designed by DeeAnn Glazier, senior graphic designer at XPress Printing, Inc., in Sisters, Oregon. Worldwide Books, a leading library supplier of exhibition catalogues and other books on art, architecture, photography, and design, is distributing our catalog, which is now in 22 libraries throughout the U.S. and Canada, including several of the most important academic art libraries in North America.

The Museum’s annual Membership drive, which was held in August reaped $21,200, which was $3,030 over the August 2025 total. Memberships have continued to pour in since September and as of November, $34,475 has been raised. Of note, a $5,000 Twanat Membership was received from Visit Central Oregon and Warm Springs Power and Water renewed its $10,000 Twanat Membership. Karla and Bill Cloran became Council Circle Benefactors at the $2,500 level. Seventeen Oregon collaborators helped spread the word about the campaign, including Central Oregon LandWatch, City of Bend, Confluence, Deschutes Land Trust, Discover Your Northwest, Dry Canyon Arts Association, High Desert Museum, Jefferson County Arts Association and Art Adventure Gallery, KWSO 91.9 FM Warm Springs Radio, Madras Downtown Association, Madras Saturday Market, Old Mill District/Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Redmond Chamber of Commerce and CVB, Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts, Spilyay Tymoo, The Environmental Center, The Roundhouse Foundation and Visit Central Oregon.

In October, The Museum began discussion sessions for its 2027-2031 strategic plan. The plan will present a clear and compelling articulation of The Museum’s vision and what success looks like for The Museum’s enduring preservation of the artistic, cultural and spiritual values of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The several months long process will be a learning and feedback opportunity for all participants and will include a public survey scheduled to kick off the first week of January 2027. The plan will culminate in an accurate representation of the Museum’s unique strengths, its cultural authority and a vision of how, with the dedication of the staff, The Museum will strengthen and build on the sacred trust placed in it by the Warm Springs community.

The 33rd Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit, opened this month and will close on February 20, 2027. As always, this popular exhibit shines a light on many of the Warm Springs community’s finest artists. The exhibit closes on February 20, 2027.

Give to the Year-End Campaign

Visit https://museumatwarmsprings.org or mail your contribution postmarked by December 31, 2026, to The Museum at Warm Springs, P.O. Box 909, Warm Springs OR 97761. Consider a matching gift to one of The Museum’s partners, the Oregon Cultural Trust. A gift to the Trust (up to $500 for individuals, $1,000 for couples filing jointly, and $2,500 for class-C corporations) is a tax credit, a dollar-for-dollar reduction for any Oregon taxes owed. Double the impact on Oregon culture; tax dollars that are re-directed to the Trust support Oregon culture. The Oregon Cultural Trust is a generous supporter of The Museum at Warm Springs.

Upcoming Museum Closures

Wednesday, November 25 — Closing at Noon

Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 — Thanksgiving

Thursday, December 24 — Closing at Noon

Friday, December 25 — Christmas Day

Thursday, December 31 — Closing at Noon

Friday, January 1, 2027 — New Year’s Day

https://museumatwarmsprings.org