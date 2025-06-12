Keeping Your Digital Life Safe: Easy Steps for Everyday Online Security

Whether shopping, banking, streaming, or messaging over email and social media, your data can be exposed to leaks and account breaches. However, you can make a major difference to your

digital security with a few small changes.

Below, we’ll cover simple tips to stay safe online, from strong passwords to avoiding common scams.

Passwords Are Still the Weakest Link

While Americans are improving at using strong, unique passwords, over two-thirds still use the same password across multiple accounts. This puts their financial and personal information at greater risk of brute force and dictionary attacks from hackers than those with different passwords across various accounts.

Simple, easily guessable passwords also cause issues for Americans. Basing a password on your name, football team, or birthday is too predictable. Use a long (at least 16 characters) alternative based on a random mix of letters, numbers, and symbols.

Recognizing Online Red Flags

Phishing is one of the most common scams you’ll encounter online. Cybercriminals will text, email, or call you, posing as a legitimate organization, like your bank, to trick you into entering your financial or login details into their fake website or app.

Their messages use social engineering tactics to push you into quickly giving away your details without double-checking. They’ll create believable scenarios, like asking you to log in following suspicious activity before losing access to your account, that take advantage of humans’ tendency to trust organizations they regularly use.

Before you click on any links urging action, check the email username against previous official correspondence. Remember that real organizations won’t send you links to enter login details.

Simplifying Security with a Password Manager

Free password managers are helpful tools for creating, storing, and auto-filling strong passwords across your devices. With a master password or PIN, you can access a database containing all your login details and spot weak or duplicate passwords.

Password managers help protect data against breaches and unauthorized access by creating unique, random passwords for each account. You’ll waste less time resetting forgotten passwords and be able to access your passwords from your phone on the go.

Building a More Secure Online Routine

2FA, or two-factor authentication, can add another barrier to hackers. It requires an additional verification form, usually based on something only you have, like a text code sent to your phone or a downloaded authenticator app.

Keep your devices and software updated whenever new patches become available. Updates address bugs and security flaws in outdated software, making it harder for hackers to gain entry and helping apps and websites run smoothly.