Kenny Chesney & Nine Inch Nails to Play Hayden Homes Amphitheater

((L) Kenny Chesney | Photo by Rick Diamond, Getty Images. (R) Nine Inch Nails | Photo by Corinne Schiavone)

The big announcements just keep on coming — we’ve got two nights of Kenny Chesney coming this summer, July 19 and 20; and Nine Inch Nails on September 9.

While eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney is known for his stadium shows, performing to more than a million fans each summer of touring, leading The Wall Street Journal to deem him “The King of the Road,” the songwriter/superstar from East Tennessee is equally taken with the intimacy and under-the-stars feeling of every summer.

“There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate,” Chesney says. “The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways. It’s pretty cool to feel that difference between the two kinds of venues, but I can tell you: both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world.

“Whether it’s a stadium full of people screaming Noise at the top of their lungs or When The Sun Goes Down, or being quieter on You & Tequila, or seeing all the lighters and cell phone lights out on the lawn at an amphitheater as people sing that first chorus of Anything But Mine, you can sense how much these songs mean to people, and it’s incredible.”

Chesney, the only country artist in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top 25 Live Artists in 25 Years, has created the soundtrack for coming of age in the flyover for the 21st century. With his high energy shows, enduring songs and a fanbase who often follows him across the country, the Here And Now 2022 Tour promises to make for a memorable year.

“I never thought we’d be away from No Shoes Nation for three years,” he continues. “Now that we finally have the chance to spend the summer together again, I really wanted to provide as many opportunities as possible for everyone to come out and celebrate the music with us; the sense of community and the way we all feel so alive when we’re together celebrating what we love. Whether stadiums or amphitheaters, I can’t wait to see my favorite people in the world.”

Kicking off April 23 in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium, Chesney plays 20 newly announced amphitheater dates along with 21 stadium concerts. Concluding the summer-long Here And Now 2022 Tour with what has become a No Shoes Nation tradition, he finishes with an already almost sold-out double-play at Foxborough, Massachusetts’ Gillette Stadium on August 26 and 27.

Tickets to the newly announced amphitheater dates go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10am local time.

Blue Chair Bay Rum Presents Kenny Chesney’s Here And Now 2022 Tour Fueled by Marathon

April 23 Tampa, Florida | Raymond James Stadium

April 30 | Charlotte, North Carolina | Bank of America Stadium

May 5* | Noblesville, Indianna | Ruoff Music Center

May 7 | St. Louis, Missouri | Busch Stadium

May 14 | Milwaukee, Wisconsin | American Family Field

May 19* | Orange Beach, Alabama | The Wharf Amphitheater

May 21 | Atlanta, Georgia | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 25* | Charleston, South Carolina | Credit One Stadium

May 26* | Huntsville, Alabama | Orion Amphitheater

May 28 | Nashville, Tennessee | Nissan Stadium

June 2* | The Woodlands, Texas | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 4 | Arlington, Texas | AT&T Stadium

June 8* | Canandaigua, New York | CMAC

June 9* | Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio | Blossom Music Center

June 11 | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | Heinz Field |

June 15* | Virginia Beach, Virginia | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 16* | Bristow, Virginia | Jiffy Lube Live

June 18 | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Lincoln Financial Field

June 23*/** | Cincinnati, Ohio | Riverbend Music Center

June 25 | Chicago, Illinois | Soldier Field

June 29* | Brandon, Mississippi | Brandon Amphitheater

June 30* | Rogers, Arkansas | Walmart AMP

July 2 | Kansas City, Missouri | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 9 | Bozeman, Montana | Bobcat Stadium

July 12* | Stateline, Nevada | Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

July 13 * | Stateline, Nevada | Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

July 16 | Seattle, Washington | Lumen Field

July 19 * | Bend, Oregon | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 20 * | Bend, Oregon | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 23 | Inglewood, California | SoFi Stadium

July 27 * | Boise, Idaho | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 28 * | Salt Lake City, Utah | USANA Amphitheatre

July 30 | Denver, Colorado | Empower Field at Mile High

August 6 | Minneapolis, Minnesota | U.S. Bank Stadium

August 10* | Columbia, Maryland | Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 11* | Syracuse, New York | St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 13 | East Rutherford, New Jersey | MetLife Stadium

August 18 | Columbus, Ohio | Historic Crew Stadium

August 20 | Detroit, Michigan | Ford Field

August 26 | Foxborough, Massachusetts | Gillette Stadium

August 27 | Foxborough, Massachusetts | Gillette Stadium

* lineup for these dates is Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce only

** tickets on sale Friday, February 25 at 10am local time

Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails announced a series of U.S. shows — its first outing since 2018’s acclaimed COLD AND BLACK AND INFINITE tour. The headline run will kick off on April 28 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina and include a two-night-stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado (September 2 and 3).

The tour will wrap up on September 24 with a special show in Cleveland, where Trent Reznor founded the band in 1988. Nine Inch Nails was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, headquartered in Cleveland, in 2020. Ministry and Nitzer Ebb — fellow pioneers of the industrial music movement — will join Nine Inch Nails as special guests at Cleveland’s Blossom Music Center for the exclusive, one-night-only event.

Special guests for the other dates will be announced shortly. Nine Inch Nails will also headline Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and Primavera Sound in Los Angeles. See below for itinerary.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 11, at 10am local time.

Reviews of Nine Inch Nails’ 2018 tour were stellar. Hailing the show as “an extra-sensory marvel,” The Washington Post said, “Reznor and company delivered, pummeling eardrums from behind a curtain of smoke and strobe lights.” Vulture observed, “In concert, Nine Inch Nails is dizzying, prickly, sensual…The possibilities are endless.” Brooklyn Vegan noted, “[it’s] the kind of show that can give you a psychedelic, out of body experience, a total sensory overload (hypnotic light show included).”

Nine Inch Nails — U.S. Tour Dates

April 28 | Raleigh, North Carolina | Red Hat Amphitheater

April 30 | Atlanta, Georgia | Shaky Knees Festival

May 1 | Franklin, Tennessee | First Bank Amphitheater

September 2 | Morrison, Colorado | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 3 | Morrison, Colorado | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 7 | Troutdale, Oregon | Edgefield

September 9 | Bend, Oregon | | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 11 | Berkeley, California | The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

September 15 | Las Vegas, Nevada | Zappos Theater

September 16-18 | Los Angeles, California | Primavera Sound

September 24 | Cleveland, Ohio | Blossom Music Center, with special guests Ministry & Nitzer Ebb

bendconcerts.com