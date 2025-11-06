Kernutt Stokes Earns 2025 “Best of the Best” Distinction from INSIDE Public Accounting

Kernutt Stokes has been named one of INSIDE Public Accounting’s 2025 “Best of the Best” firms in North America, a distinction recognizing the top-performing public accounting firms for their excellence in management, growth and strategic execution.

The annual “Best of the Best” list, limited to just 75 firms across North America, is based on more than 35 key performance metrics, including growth, profitability, strategic planning, and professional development. Kernutt Stokes was recognized in the Best Over $10 Million revenue category.

“We’re honored to be named among the Best of the Best,” said Steve Ritchie, CPA, CFE, managing partner at Kernutt Stokes. “This recognition reflects the dedication and discipline of our people — not just in delivering outstanding results for clients, but in building a firm that continues to grow and evolve with purpose.”

Earlier this year, Kernutt Stokes was named a third time as one of Oregon Business magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon,” underscoring the firm’s ongoing commitment to both performance and people.

“These two distinctions speak to who we are,” Ritchie added. “We believe that when we invest in our culture and operate with excellence, success and recognition follow.”

Kernutt Stokes, the fourth largest CPA firm in Oregon, is a full-service accounting and business consulting firm established in 1945 with offices in Eugene, Bend, Corvallis, and Lake Oswego. The firm was named one of the “100 Best Companies to Work for In Oregon” by Oregon Business magazine in 2025, 2023, and 2021, and one of the nation’s top 50 accounting firms of 2022 and 2025 by INSIDE Public Accounting. Kernutt Stokes has 13 partners, 68 accounting professionals, and more than 95 employees. The firm specializes in privately held and family-owned companies in construction, manufacturing, transportation, beverage, and professional services. In addition to core accounting services, the firm provides virtual accounting, 401(k) plan administration, business valuation, retirement planning, business consulting, and other services. Kernutt Stokes is an independent member of BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

KernuttStokes.com