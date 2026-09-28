Key Takeaways from NW Opinions’ News Capacity and Sustainability Report

(Adam Davis presents key takeaways from the NW Opinions Building Capacity and Sustainability in Oregon’s Independent News Ecosystem report at the welcome reception for the 2026 FORJ Rural and Small-Town Journalism Conference in Bend. Photo by Joe Kline, courtesy of FORJ)

Where Oregon’s independent publishers want support:

44 percent additional newsroom staffing

54 percent grant writing

64 percent digital advertising operations

64 percent audience development

NW Opinions’ baseline assessment of Oregon independent publishers demonstrated a need for an interconnected operational framework: A statewide system for collaboration, mentoring and shared support. The report found that communities often desire more local coverage than rural and small-town news organizations can provide. Based on survey responses, an interconnected operational framework could increase capacity by addressing the following areas:

Reporting Capacity: Many publishers operate with exceptionally lean staffs while simultaneously serving as reporters, editors, publishers, sales representatives, audience-development specialists and organizational leaders. Strengthening reporting capacity remains one of the most direct ways to increase local news coverage, improve public affairs reporting, and expand service to underserved communities.

Forty-eight percent operate with only one to two full-time equivalent employees.

Twenty-eight percent operate with just three to five full-time equivalent employees.

Financial Sustainability: Publishers continue to face significant financial challenges as traditional revenue models lose relevance and investment in experimental models don’t guarantee success. They operate with limited financial margins, while long-term sustainability depends on building the organizational systems and expertise necessary to manage growth and adapt to changing market conditions.

Eighty percent identified sales growth as an organizational capacity challenge.

Digital Capacity & Audience Development: Digital readiness assessments suggest that many organizations have established a solid technical foundation. The challenge is increasingly not access to technology, but the capacity to use it strategically and consistently.

Collaborative Capacity & Shared Support: Survey respondents and interview participants consistently expressed interest in mentoring, technical assistance, peer learning and collaborative support.

https://www.forjournalism.org/insights