Khruangbin Playing at Hayden Homes Amphitheater July 7

(Graphic | Courtesy of the Old Mill District)

Khruangbin is set to play the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on July 7, with indie-pop trio Men I Trust opening. Online-only presale runs Thursday, February 3 from 10am-10pm at bendconcerts.com/event/khruangbin , with password “local.”

General onsale opens Friday, February 4, at 10am online and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Khruangbin, the Houston, Texas trio who’s known for their marriage of sounds from across the world — including reggae dub, surf-rock, Southeast Asian funk and Middle Eastern soul — announce an additional run of 2022 tour dates in Miami, Berkeley, California, Houston and more with support from Toro Y Moi & Men I Trust.

The atmospheric and eccentric group, which has been on countless global tours and graced nearly every major festival stage in the world, is a live force to be reckoned with. This run will top off the band’s extensive European tour (where they will make their headlining debut performance at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace and play cities like Switzerland, Amsterdam, Paris and more) and the band’s debut headlining two-night-run at Radio City Music Hall (March 9 and 10), solidifying Khruangbin’s most monumental tour to date.

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges will release their collaborative EP, Texas Moon out February 18 on Dead Oceans, in partnership with Columbia Records and Night Time Stories Ltd. An extension of the two’s chart-topping four-song Texas Sun journey, Texas Moon is an introspective stroll through the dark. Crediting their mutual home state for inspiration, Texas Moon pensively examines Texas’ musical perception, while paying homage to the marriage of country and R & B that’s become synonymous with the lone star state.

Listen to their recent single Chocolate Hills , which embraces spacey sensuality as Bridges’ honeyed tones ooze into the melody. FADER says the track could “easily sit next to Al Green’s Let’s Stay Together, Barry White’s Can’t Get Enough of Your Love Baby and Marvin Gaye’s Sexual Healing on your special bedroom playlist.”

Khruangbin 2022 Tour Dates with Toro Y Moi & Men I Trust:

Friday, April 29 — Cincinnati, Ohio — Andrew J Brady Music Center w/ Toro y Moi

Saturday, April 30 — Asheville, North Carolina — ExploreAsheville.com Arena w/ Toro y Moi

Tuesday, May 3 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre w/ Toro y Moi

Wednesday, May 4 — Richmond, Virginia — Virginia Credit Union LIVE! w/ Toro y Moi

Thursday, May 5 — North Charleston, South Carolina — Firefly Distillery w/ Toro y Moi

Saturday, May 7 — Miami Beach, Florida — Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre w/ Toro y Moi

Wednesday, May 11 — Houston, Texas — 713 Music Hall w/ Toro y Moi

Thursday, July 7 — Bend — Hayden Homes Amphitheater w/ Men I Trust

Friday, July 8 — Vancouver, British Columbia — PNE Amphitheatre w/ Men I Trust

Saturday, July 9 — Troutdale, Oregon — Edgefield w/ Men I Trust

Sunday, July 10 — Redmond, Washington — Marymoor Park Concerts w/ Men I Trust

Tuesday, July 12 — Bonner, Montana — Kettlehouse Amphitheatre w/ Men I Trust

Wednesday, July 13 — Boise, Idaho — Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden w/ Men I Trust

Saturday, July 16 — Berkeley, California — The Greek Theater w/ Men I Trust