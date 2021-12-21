Kick off Your Holidays with the Gift of Music & Swing Into Valentine’s with a Big Band

(Blue Skies Big Band | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Looking for a unique gift for the holidays? Look no further than Sunriver Music Festival’s website where you can order an online gift certificate for the upcoming 45th season! Gift certificates come in any amount and can be applied to any concert.

For example, you could send someone you love to the Festival’s very popular Valentine’s Dinner & Dance Concert featuring the premier dance band in the Pacific Northwest, Blue Skies Big Band.

Yes, after a COVID break, title sponsor Sunriver Resort and Sunriver Music Festival are excited to announce the return of the Annual Valentine’s Dinner & Dance Concert, Monday, February 14, 2022 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. The evening begins with a hosted happy hour at 5pm, followed by a multi-course plated dinner and full concert.

Blue Skies is a 17-piece big band based in Eugene Oregon and keeping alive the great tradition of big band swing music of the 1920’s-1940’s. They play many of the original arrangements of classic swing era tunes from such band leaders as Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Harry James, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Woody Herman and Glenn Miller.

Fronting the band will be the tight vocal harmonies of the Jewel Tones with a sound reflecting the great trios of the ’30s and ’40s, from the Boswell Sisters to the Andrews Sisters.

“A treasured tradition! Come out to dance, or to enjoy great music, food and friends,” states Executive Director Meagan Iverson. “Tickets always go fast for this joyful evening and we’re excited to welcome music-lovers back to the Great Hall.”

Sunriver Music Festival follows all current CDC and OHA guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and expects participants and audience to do the same. With evolving industry norms and best practices, COVID-19 vaccination is required. (Visit sunrivermusic.org for the Festival’s complete policy.) Reserve a romantic table for two or join a lively table of four-six people. Tickets are $90 per person and include hosted happy hour, four-course dinner and concert. This annual event usually sells out, so call 541-593-9310, email tickets@sunrivermusic.org , or visit sunrivermusic.org today to make your Valentine’s Day memorable.