Kids Camp Registration LIVE this Friday, September 15

(Registration for our Fall Kids Camps will go live on our website this Friday, September, 15 at 7am | Photo by John Williams)

Attention parents! Kids camp registration opens this Friday, September 15 at 7am.

To secure your kiddo’s spot in one of our November or December camps, grab a cup of coffee, and get cozy at the computer the morning of. We’ve got a whole lotta fun in store that they won’t want to miss!

Kids Camp Registration Opens

Friday, September 15 at 7am

Find Registration Here

Secure your Tickets to The 20-Dollar Art Show Extravaganza September 18

Bend’s biggest little art show returns to the High Desert Museum October 20!

Join us for the long-awaited 20-Dollar Art Show Extravaganza, set to feature thousands of pieces of original art by well over 100 local artists for the low, low price of 20 dollars each. Let’s not forget about the live music, entertainment, food and drink, too!

Tickets go on sale Monday, September 18 at 12pm. These tickets tend to sell fast… so be sure to be by your computer at the designated time!

20-Dollar Art Show Extravaganza Upcoming Ticket Release

September 18, 12pm

Tickets $15 each, Members receive 20% discount

Find Tickets Here

Get Excited for Educators’ Night Out on September 21

POP QUIZ! What’s happening September 21 here at the Museum that we call “back to school night for adults”?

It’s Educators’ Night Out! Central Oregon teachers, school administrators, paraeducators, teacher aids, content specialists and all educators are invited to network with community organizations to support and enhance their upcoming school year.

Join in on the fun from 6-8pm here at the Museum!

Educators’ Night Out

September 21, 6-8pm

FREE for all educators

RSVP Today!

Last Chance to Experience

Art in the West

Our Art in the West exhibition closes in two short weeks!

Meaning you have until September 22 to make unique pieces like The Challenge by Dawn Emerson yours through our online auction. Come into the Museum to experience this year’s artwork in person, or view our gallery guide and bidding portal at the link below. Time is of the essence!

Art in the West Exhibition Closing

September 22, 9am-5pm. Bidding closes at 7pm.

FREE with Museum Admission

View Artwork and Bid

