Kids Inc. Afterschool Care to Open Application Process for 2024-25 School Year

Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) has opened the application process for the Kids Inc. afterschool care program. The Kids Inc. application process for the 2024-25 school year began on May 6.

Applications must be received by May 17 at 5pm to be included in the initial selection process. A lottery will be used to determine selection and waitlist status.

Applicants will be notified of their status by May 24 and will have until June 3 to secure the space with a first month deposit.

To learn more and apply online, visit the BPRD website, between now and May 17 at 5pm. If online access is a barrier, applications can be accepted by phone at 541-389-7275.

The primary purpose of Kids Inc. is to support the afterschool care needs of working parents and guardians who do not have other options for their elementary school-aged children.

“For more than three decades, BPRD has provided on-site afterschool care, so in some families we’re caring for the second generation of program participants,” said Catherine Ellis, recreation & inclusion manager. “The program is crucial for working parents and the upcoming application dates are very important.”

For the 2024-25 school year, Kids Inc. will offer part-time options as well as full-time. This option began in Fall 2022 and continues after positive feedback.

Families selected for part-time spots will have an option to move to full-time when spaces become available, if they indicate during the lottery that full-time care is preferred. This may occur prior to the start of the school year start or any time during the school year, based on staffing levels and space availability at the school.

BPRD asks that families that do not rely on afterschool care to meet job requirements or have alternate afterschool care options available to consider one of the many enrichment and sport programs.

bendparksandrec.org