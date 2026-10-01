Kiefer Magic Launches as Independent Nonprofit, Building on a Community Legacy of Mental Health Support

(Photo courtesy of Kiefer Magic)

A local effort created from love, loss and a desire to help others is entering a new chapter. Kiefer Magic is now an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to mental health awareness, suicide prevention, behavioral health education and connecting people with resources and opportunities for support.

Founded in memory of Kiefer Leutschaft, who died by suicide in 2021 at age 26, Kiefer Magic was created to turn loss into action and keep Kiefer’s spirit of caring, adventure, humor and connection alive.

“Kiefer loved people. He loved his family, his friends, the Oregon Ducks, good beer and making memories,” said Julie Leutschaft, Kiefer’s mother and founder and executive director of Kiefer Magic. “Kiefer Magic is about taking something tragic and using it to create something positive. We want to keep his magic alive by helping other people find connection, hope and support.”

A Community Partnership That Continues

The creation of Kiefer Magic as an independent nonprofit does not replace the important work that has already grown from Kiefer’s legacy.

For years, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services and Wild Ride Brewing have been important partners in turning community generosity into meaningful support for people affected by mental health and substance-use challenges.

Wild Ride’s annual Kiefer’s Magical Birthday Bash, held each year around Kiefer’s April 1 birthday, has become a community tradition. The event brings together friends, families, local businesses, musicians and community members for an evening of celebration, fundraising and remembrance.

Rimrock Trails will continue to host the annual Kiefer’s Magical Birthday Bash, with proceeds supporting people in the community who need behavioral health services but may be unable to afford them. Wild Ride Brewing will continue its partnership in helping bring the community together around the event.

The partnership reflects something larger than a single fundraiser: a community working together to make sure that Kiefer’s legacy continues to help others.

“Kiefer Magic is grateful for the foundation that Rimrock Trails and Wild Ride have helped build,” Leutschaft said. “Rimrock has been there to make sure the money raised goes directly toward helping people access services, and Wild Ride has created a place where our community can come together, celebrate Kiefer and support an important cause. That connection matters, and we want to continue building on it.”

A New Chapter for Kiefer Magic

As an independent nonprofit, Kiefer Magic will expand its work beyond the annual fundraiser. The organization plans to:

Increase awareness and conversation around mental health and suicide prevention.

Connect individuals, families, employers and communities with behavioral health resources.

Provide education about behavioral health careers and workforce opportunities.

Support scholarships for students pursuing careers in mental health, behavioral health, social services and addiction treatment.

Support existing organizations and community programs rather than duplicate clinical services.

Create opportunities for communities to talk openly about mental health, connection and suicide prevention.

The organization is built around a simple belief: connection can make a difference.

“Kiefer Magic isn’t about replacing the organizations already doing this work,” Leutschaft said. “It’s about bringing people together, shining a light on the resources that already exist, helping fill gaps and creating more opportunities for people to get the support they need.”

Community Events Keep the Conversation Going

Kiefer Magic’s community partnerships will continue to create opportunities for people to come together, have conversations about mental health and support meaningful causes.

On Friday, November 6, 2026, Wild Ride Brewing in Redmond will host a No-Shave November event honoring men’s mental health, with proceeds benefiting Kiefer Magic. The event will encourage community members to come together around an important message: men’s mental health deserves attention, conversation and support.

No-Shave November has become a way for communities to use something as simple as growing a beard or changing a familiar routine to start conversations about men’s health. Kiefer Magic hopes to use the event as an opportunity to make mental health conversations more approachable and remind men that asking for help is a sign of connection, not weakness.

The November event joins a growing calendar of community activities supporting Kiefer Magic and its mission. From local gatherings and fundraisers to education and resource connections, the goal is to create spaces where people can connect, talk openly and learn where to turn when they or someone they care about needs help.

Upcoming Community Event

No-Shave November — Honoring Men’s Mental Health

Friday, November 6, 2026

Wild Ride Brewing — Redmond, Oregon

Proceeds benefit Kiefer Magic

Additional Kiefer Magic community events and partnerships will be announced throughout the year.

Keeping the Magic Alive

Kiefer was known by those who loved him as funny, caring, intelligent, energetic and adventurous. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in economics in 2017 and worked at Wild Ride Brewing, among other experiences that connected him deeply to the Central Oregon community.

His family hopes Kiefer Magic will carry forward the qualities that made him special while creating something that can benefit others for years to come.

“His death was tragic,” Leutschaft said. “But out of that loss came Kiefer Magic. We can’t change what happened to Kiefer and to our family. What we can do is decide what we do with the love we still have for him. For us, that means turning loss into action and keeping the magic alive.”

Kiefer Magic is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Community members, businesses and organizations interested in supporting Kiefer Magic, partnering on mental health awareness efforts or learning more about its programs are encouraged to connect with the organization.

https://www.facebook.com/kiefermagic.endowment/