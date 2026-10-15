Kiln Fires Up Grand Opening Party

((L-R) The Kiln Bend team: Amalie Zinsser, Emily Riechel, Sydney Rapp, Abby Scott and Juli Somers | Photo by Hannah Turner Photography

Kiln — Bend’s new 42,000-square-foot flexible co-working space in the Old Mill District — threw a Grand Opening Celebration recently, with some 400 attendees enjoying live music, local food, drinks and an energetic party atmosphere.

Guests were also given the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art facility, which features fully furnished private offices, open and resident desks, conference rooms and content creation studios — complemented by lifestyle amenities including a theater, refresh rooms, wellness zones and vibrant communal lounges “designed to foster connection and creativity”.

The Bend location, which underwent an extensive creative transformation of the former Ibex Global call center headquarters, sits on 4.6 acres, boasting a 150-space parking lot and convenient access off the Bond & Wilson roundabout.

The new hub is already emerging as a key anchor among the Old Mill District’s diverse mix of businesses, restaurants and entertainment venues. “The response from the Central Oregon community so far has been fantastic!” Kiln Bend Community Manager Juli Somers said. “We have a variety of industries and more moving in every month, with a lot of companies making use of the flexible membership term, starting month-to-month.”

Company leaders say that by blending workspace, wellness and community under one roof, Kiln seeks to reimagine the workday experience for entrepreneurs, remote workers, small businesses and enterprise teams alike.

The company already has numerous locations across the Western U.S., and each Kiln location is uniquely designed to reflect the energy and culture of its host city, while offering access to a broader network of professionals and resources.

Membership programs allow participants to use any facility within the group and various membership tier options are available, depending on individual needs.

The concept is designed to support teams of all sizes, from solo professionals to large enterprises, all complemented by front desk services, stocked kitchens, 24/7 access, mail services and month-to-month flexibility.

A variety of spaces are also available for booking meeting rooms and hosting private events.

kiln.com