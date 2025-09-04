Kiln to Open Dynamic Coworking Community in Bend’s Old Mill District

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

Kiln, a leading provider of premium flex-office and coworking communities across the Western U.S., has announced plans to open its newest location in the heart of Bend’s Old Mill District. The thoughtfully designed, 43,000-square-foot workspace at 501 SW Hill Street is slated to open in the spring of 2026 and is expected to be the center of gravity for over 500 professionals, creatives and growing teams throughout Central Oregon.

Blending workspace, wellness and community under one roof, Kiln Bend will reimagine the workday for entrepreneurs, remote workers, small businesses and enterprise teams alike. The two-story location will feature fully furnished private offices, open and resident desks, state-of-the-art conference rooms and content creation studios — complemented by lifestyle amenities including a theater, refresh rooms, wellness zones and vibrant communal lounges designed to foster connection and creativity.

“Bend is full of people doing meaningful work and living inspired lives,” said Alexa Ford, community director for Kiln Bend. “Our goal is to create a space that not only supports business growth but also fosters connection and balance. We’re so excited to open our doors to this community!”

Kiln currently operates more than 20 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Utah — with recent openings in Portland, Phoenix and Las Vegas. Each Kiln location is uniquely designed to reflect the energy and culture of its surrounding city, while offering access to a broader network of professionals and resources throughout the Western U.S. Located in the geographic and cultural heart of Bend, the Kiln site will serve as a new anchor for the Old Mill District’s vibrant ecosystem of businesses, restaurants and entertainment venues.

“Kiln is an ideal fit for Bend and for the Old Mill District,” said Beau Eastes, Marketing Director for the Old Mill District. “They’ve created spaces that go far beyond a typical office. These are places that inspire people to do their best work and build real community.”

Memberships for Kiln Bend will open later this year, with the list expected to fill up quickly. Learn more at Kiln.com

About Kiln:

Kiln is a flex-office community designed to elevate performance and lifestyle. By bringing together thoughtfully curated workspaces with top-tier amenities, dynamic programming and a thriving member network, Kiln helps individuals and teams unlock their full potential. With locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Utah, Kiln serves a diverse and growing ecosystem of remote professionals, startups and enterprise teams.

About the Old Mill District:

Once home to one of the largest sawmill operations in the world, the Old Mill District has evolved into one of the Pacific Northwest’s most iconic mixed-use destinations. With spectacular views, an extensive trail system, and over 55 local and national businesses, the district offers an unmatched experience for shopping, dining, living and working in Central Oregon.

