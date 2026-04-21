Kindergarten Registration Hits the Road

(Student tours school bus at On the Road to Kindergarten | Photo courtesy of Bend La Pine Schools)

Families in the Bend-La Pine School District with children entering kindergarten this fall can register at a neighborhood park on Saturday, April 25. The mobile registration event will also provide details for the 2026-27 school year including school boundary information, required enrollment documents and more.

“On the Road to Kindergarten is a fun registration and orientation event that goes out in the communities to meet families and incoming kindergarten students where they are—the local parks,” said Tammy Doty, executive director of elementary programs for Bend-La Pine Schools. “At the events, families make what is often their first contact with their school community where they can talk to teachers and staff who get them excited and ready for school.”

Families can find the yellow school bus at the following locations on April 25:

9-10am

Hollygrape Park – 19489 Hollygrape St., Bend

Sun Meadow Park – 61141 Dayspring Dr., Bend

Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park – 1310 NE Hwy. 20

Sunriver/Three Rivers area – Three Rivers K-8 School, 56900 Enterprise Dr., Sunriver

10:30-11:30am

Education Center – 520 NW Wall St., Bend

Ponderosa Park – 225 SE 15th St., Bend

Canal Row Park – 1630 NE Butler Market Rd., Bend

Frontier Heritage Park – 16405 First St., La Pine/Rosland area

To be eligible for kindergarten for the 2026-27 school year, students must be five years old on or before September 1, 2026.

To learn how to register online, visit bls.fyi/kindergarten. Find your neighborhood school through our Attendance Area page: bls.fyi/attendanceareas.

Those who are not sure about their child’s school of attendance or who have additional questions about kindergarten registration, please call 541-355-8750 to reach a staff member who can answer questions in English and Spanish.

blschools.org