Kindred Connections to Begin Work on New Center in Redmond

Last fall, Subaru of Bend chose Kindred Connections to help Central Oregon families find stability during crisis.

Annually, Subaru dealers around the nation take part in the “Share the Love Event” to support national and local non-profits. This year, Kindred Connections was chosen as the local recipient. They will use the gift to walk beside families during times of struggle and providing temporary hosting of their children.

This gift from Suburu will provide the seed funding for a Home in Redmond which Kindred Connections will use as a Resource Center and Host Home for homeless youth in Redmond.

The building, owned by J Bar J Youth Services, has been previously used as an independent living facility for human trafficking survivors served through the at: project and youth transitioning out of the Cascade Youth & Family Center (CYFC) LOFT shelter in Bend. CYFC and Kindred Connections are programs that work together to house kids and help them transition to safe, permanent housing. The programs are operated under the umbrella of J Bar J.

Kindred Connections rallies around families when they face challenges. They offer the help needed for a family to find their way through a storm. When a crisis hits, parents need time to make a plan and stabilize their lives, sometimes without the additional demands of parenting. They may need recovery time after surgery, have lost their home or a job, or have suffered a relapse into addiction.

These families could be a mom who lost a job, needs to move, is struggling with her mental health, and requesting respite so she could catch up on life. Or, a youth that finds themselves on their own, like Uriah, who found himself homeless when his mother told him he had to leave her home. Kindred Connections can help with a network of volunteers and host families. They have helped several youth like Uriah finish high school and navigate college admissions.

During the Share the Love Event, Subaru dealers across the nation donate to local and national charities. With every new Subaru purchased or leased, Subaru donates $250 to the charity chosen by the customer, as well as $50 to the chosen non-profit in their community. Kindred Connections is happy to have been chosen for the 2021 event.

Together Subaru of Bend and Kindred Connections will change lives in Central Oregon.

kindred-connections.org