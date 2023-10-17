Kitchen + Bath Remodeling Workshop

Saturday, October 21 at 10am

Whether you’re planning to remodel your kitchen or your bathroom — or both — this is the place to get started! Join award-winning Neil Kelly designers for a fun morning filled with remodeling inspiration and expert advice, and discover how great design and craftsmanship can transform your home.

We’ll be discussing the remodeling process and nuances of both kitchens AND bathrooms. We’ll explore some of our recent projects with before and after photos, plans, and problem-solving strategies, followed by a Q&A session with our remodeling experts.

Click the Neil Kelly location nearest you to register:

Bend | Eugene/Springfield

Portland | Seattle

