Kitten Shower at the Humane Society of Central Oregon

(Photos courtesy of Humane Society of Central Oregon)

With warmer weather just around the corner, Kitten Season will soon be in full swing. To prepare for the nearly 300 newborn and orphaned kittens that will be coming through our doors this year, the Humane Society of Central Oregon is hosting a Kitten Shower! Attend the Kitten Shower on Saturday, April 12, from 10am to 2pm, and join us for a family-friendly, free afternoon of refreshments, activities and education. It’s a great opportunity for anyone interested in fostering kittens to learn more about HSCO’s Foster Program.

Shop for and drop off HSCO’s kitten shower items at Mud Bay in Colorado Crossing and both Bend Pet Express locations in Bend beginning April 8 through the end of April. Order online at Bend Pet Express and they will deliver to HSCO (bendpetexpress.com/info/hsco-kitten-wishlist).

Admission is free, but “kitten” shower gifts are welcome. The most needed items are: Non-clumping clay cat litter, any kind of wet or dry kitten food, Royal Canin Mom & Baby Cat Food (Wet & Dry), and Breeder’s Edge Foster Care Kitten Milk Replacer (specific brand). HSCO’s full Wish List can be found at tiny.cc/HSCOFosterWishList.

Caring for young kittens takes a lot of resources and supplies to ensure our tiniest residents receive the care they need to be ready for their forever homes. Please stop by our Kitten Shower to see how you can help this Kitten Season. Cannot attend? Have kitten supplies shipped to Humane Society of Central OR, 61170 SE 27th St., Bend, OR 97702.

For more information visit HSCO » News + Events » Kitten Shower.

hsco.org